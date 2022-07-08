Former Patient Thanks WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab in Plant City for Saving His Life and Restoring his Joy

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Plant City, FL - Many who enter addiction treatment for drugs and alcohol also struggle with mental illness. WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab in Plant City work with patients who struggle with what’s known as a “dual diagnosis”, or co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. PTSD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental health conditions are common underlying causes of substance abuse and they need to be treated in tandem with addiction for the best possible outcome.

One recent WhiteSands client named Marcus contacted the Plant City addiction treatment center in search of help.

“I came to WhiteSands after my drinking had overtaken my life,” he says. “The warmth and treatment that I felt from the staff and all the residents have literally saved my life and restored my joy.”

The Plant City treatment center offers individual and/or group therapy four times per week, the industry standard is one individual session per week. By providing multiple one-on-one sessions with the primary therapist, WhiteSands is able to help patients gain better awareness of underlying emotional challenges that contribute to their substance abuse. The counseling provided during the residential program help patients better understands the disease of addiction, what causes it, and how to cope with difficult emotions in healthier ways. All of this leads to better success in recovery and a decreased chance of relapse.

“Through my therapy sessions and group sessions, I was able to discover the reason I drink and how to Balance my life with my addiction through the life skills program,” Marcus said.

WhiteSands was founded with the mission to raise the standards of care in the addiction treatment center. Part of how they deliver on that goal is by offering personalized treatment plans for personalized recovery. Through individualized treatment, recovery programs are catered to each patient’s specific needs. Founders Gary Jonas and Joseph Daucey worked to design a comprehensive program that would transform the addiction treatment experience.

“We have found that most patients are looking for more options to choose from in meeting their personalized needs,” Jonas said.

Personalized addiction treatment at WhiteSands includes luxury amenities and special accommodations for residential clients. While on campus, clients have a private bedroom and bathroom, with access to satellite tv in the room. The treatment center allows patients to use their cell phones and electronic devices in the evenings with support from therapists if needed. This accommodation is a part of WhiteSands’ commitment to increasing patient comfort in treatment.

WhiteSands continues to provide a supportive and secure environment for patients like Marcus struggling with substance abuse. The Plant City treatment center also facilitates aftercare programs for patients to have a foundation for recovery and long-term sobriety. By offering a full continuum of addiction care, WhiteSands has seen much success with past patients achieving their full potential in life after addiction.

“I hands down would recommend anyone struggling with substance abuse to come to WhiteSands,” Marcus said.

Anyone in need of help with substance abuse treatment can contact WhiteSands anytime, day or night, by calling (877) 640-7820. Addiction specialists can answer questions, help assess recovery needs, and facilitate the process of beginning addiction treatment right away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:



WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa

+18132130442

215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606

(813) 213-0442