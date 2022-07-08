TechSouth Inc. Serves as the Complete Source for All Kinds of Orbital Welding Products

/EIN News/ -- Matthews, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, North Carolina -

TechSouth Inc., a company based in Matthews, NC, is happy to announce that they are capable of providing all kinds of orbital welding needs in the United States. They have the biggest orbital welding inventory in the whole country and these can be subdivided into several categories: facing and squaring tools; orbital saws; saw guides; tungsten grinders; tacking clamps; purge equipment; video inspection equipment; Clark quick switch; beveling and cutting tools; sanding and polishing; and various accessories. Those who are interested in tungsten grinders can go to https://www.techsouthinc.com/tungsten-grinders/.

There are different kinds of tungsten grinders available through TechSouth. These include: handheld tungsten grinders; cordless tungsten grinders; and bench grinders. Handheld tungsten grinders include the TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld 120V Standard Tungsten Grinder; TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld 120V Adjustable Tungsten Grinder; TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld 120V Dust Collection System Tungsten Grinder; TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld Cordless 120V Standard Tungsten Grinder; TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld Cordless 120V Adjustable Tungsten Grinder; TechSouth Inc Power Point Handheld 220V Standard Tungsten Grinder; and more.

The various kinds of orbital saws available through TechSouth include the LEFON Orbital Pipe Saws, which offer a reliable and cost effective solution to square cut and bevel almost all kinds of metal pipe. Cutting with an orbital saw is done by manually rotating the machine housing by 360 degrees around the pipe, and then the pipe is cut with a circular toothed blade powered by a 1600 watt motor. The cutting is done with just one rotation. There are several benefits offered by orbital pipe saws, including: the ability to provide an accurate straight cut that is burr-free and suitable for stainless steel pipes; the ability to adopt cold cutting to avoid thermal distortion; the quick pipe clamping system that avoids deformation; easy operation of the saw; and more.

They also offer various kinds of sanitary tack clamps. This is a stainless steel tool with a V groove for accurate weld tack with fast hinge for easy and fast clamping. Examples of such products include the: Sanitary Tack Clamp Kit 1-4 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 3/8 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 1/2 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 3/4 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 1 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 1-1/2 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 2 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 2-1/2 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 3 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 4 Inch For Tube; Sanitary Tack Clamp 6 Inch For Tube; and more. More about sanitary tack clamps from TechSouth can be gleaned from https://www.techsouthinc.com/sanitary-tacking-clamps/.

Founded in 1983, TechSouth Inc. Has a 20,000 sq ft facility that contains the biggest orbital welding inventory in the US. Orbital welding is a special kind of welding where the arc is mechanically rotated through 360 degrees around the workpiece that is static. The workpiece is usually a pipe and the orbital welding process was developed to provide uniform welding around a pipe that would be very difficult through a manual welding process, to avoid operator error in gas tungsten arc welding, and to ensure high quality repeatable welds to comply with more stringent criteria for welding established by the America Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

Bill Kloiber from TechSouth says, “We specialize in new/used equipment for the orbital welding industry. welding, cutting, end-prep, tube squaring, video probes, tungsten sharper and purge. We are now manufacturing our own innovative products for use in the welding industry. With distributors set up around the United States and Europe we will continue to grow our product line and services to help your company with any of its welding needs. We can handle all of your rentals and consumables for any orbital welding job, large or small.”

