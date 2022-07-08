Submit Release
PUTT: GOVERNOR DESANTIS’ BOLD STAND FOR DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY PROVES STATES CAN AND SHOULD LEAD THE WAY ON PBM REFORM

There’s no longer an excuse for states to bend to the will of a few Fortune 15 pharmacy middlemen whose job is to literally ensure profits are prioritized over patient care.”
— Dawn Butterfield, RPh
WINSTON SALEM , NC, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency (PUTT) thanks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for stepping up to lead the fight against pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) fraud, waste, and abuse of Florida patients and taxpayers. Governor DeSantis today issued Executive Order 22-164 to drive down prescription medication costs for Floridians, targeting PBM spread pricing and clawbacks in addition to transparency and reporting requirements.

“Today Governor DeSantis proved states can and should take lead the on PBM reform,” said PUTT Vice President Dawn Butterfield, a Florida-based independent pharmacy owner. "With the signing of this new executive order, there’s no longer an excuse for states to bend to the will of a few Fortune 15 pharmacy middlemen whose job is to literally ensure profits are prioritized over patient care.”

America’s largest pharmacy benefit managers – which control more than 85% of the healthcare market – are under attack at both the state and federal levels for their undeniable role in the steadily rising costs of prescription drugs. Investigations into their anticompetitive and possibly fraudulent practices are already underway by the Federal Trade Commission.

In his press release, Governor DeSantis said, “Florida continues to lead the nation in ensuring accountability in the health care industry and in introducing reforms to combat rising prescription costs. This executive order requires accountability and transparency for pharmaceutical middlemen when doing business with the state, thereby reducing the upward pressure on prescription drug costs.”

“The governor’s no-nonsense approach to drug price transparency is refreshing,” said PUTT Executive Director Monique Whitney. “We stand with Governor DeSantis and the people of Florida in their efforts to promote real transparency, accountability, and reform of the system.”
Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) is a nonprofit national watchdog group that monitors PBM and other industry practices in the interest of improving the quality, safety, and cost of patient care. To learn more about PUTT or to become a member, visit TruthRx.org.
Monique Whitney
Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency
media@truthrx.org

