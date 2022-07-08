Submit Release
TrueBridge, New Nano Influencer Startup Powered by Text Messaging Goes Viral on Tik Tok

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueBridge is a Southern California Tech company that offers a new kind of advertising service that pays thousands of regular people and micro influencers around the world to do paid tasks, or “Daily Gigs” as they describe them, exclusively through text conversations. 

People who are active on social media but may not have many followers are finally getting a shot at making money through social platforms by engaging in jobs that are sent to them by TrueBridge on a daily or weekly basis.

 Once an influencer sends the initial text message to the company, they will respond within minutes confirming you are active on social media, followed by your first paid job that takes around 60 seconds to complete. Once the influencer texts back the proof of the job, they are paid out instantly and texted new jobs. TrueBridge began advertising last year, and they are quickly approaching 1 million opted-in creators and social media users on their platform. 

“We are just scratching the surface when it comes to Nano/Micro influencer marketing in the business world,” said the company’s CEO and Founder, Ryan Chen. “A few undiscovered nano influencers have the same influence as someone with hundreds of thousands of followers. There is a massive disconnect in the influencer space and brands are paying the price with macro influencers who, let's be honest. 

Really don’t hold any purchasing power over their followers.” TrueBridge is creating a revenue source for the thousands of undiscovered content creators who spend time on their social media platforms every day, too small to be noticed by agencies or brands. TrueBridge, who is currently in the middle of a venture capital raise, is now operating influencer campaigns in multiple countries and says they are on track to onboard 3 million users by the end of this year.

Contact Details

Truebridge Inc.

Melissa@truebridge.io 

https://www.truebridge.io/



Melissa Sandoval

TrueBridge Inc.

Melissa at truebridge.io

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Technology


