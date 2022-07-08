Submit Release
Native Fish Restoration Planned for Middle Ponil Creek

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866
Media contact, Ryan Darr: (505) 476-8027
ryan.darr@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JULY 7, 2022:

Colfax County – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will be conducting a native fish restoration project in Middle Ponil Creek within the Valle Vidal unit of the Carson National Forest from July 11-17, 2022. This project will remove non-native, hybrid fish to create suitable habitat for stocking native Rio Grande cutthroat trout rescued from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Public access to the project area will be restricted during the project period. This will include a 300-foot buffer around Middle Ponil Creek from the headwaters to the FR 1910 road crossing. Signs indicating the restricted areas will be posted at trailheads, along roadways and in parking areas. All public roads will remain open to travel. Cimarron Campground and Upper Shuree Pond will also remain open.




