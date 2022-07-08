Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,166 in the last 365 days.

AUTHOR INTRODUCES A WORLD WHERE A DESCENDING EAGLE LIVES

Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle

David Davies launches a one of a kind story in his book Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors often succed in their craft when they perfectly translate the stories they have created in their heads onto paper. David Davies, author of the Cuauhtémoc books series, ultimately belongs under this category.

Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is the first installment of the Cuauhtémoc series. It was published in 2019 by URLink Print & Media. The book covers the birth of the protagonist, Cuauhtémoc, which is a fulfillment of a prophecy.

The boy grows up and learns about flying, exlpores the highs and lows of it, and smoothly becomes skilled in it. He is good-hearted, gaining friends and allies along the way. The book develops from when Cuauhtémoc encounters some unfamiliar ships at sea.

BlueInk Review writes, “Davies excels in three areas: his vivid descriptions of jungle and village life; his characterizations, especially of secondary characters such as Cuauhtémoc’s friends and mentors; and his natural-sounding dialogue, perhaps the most difficult task for an aspiring author.”

Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is one helluva treat for a first book. A literary adventure..

David Davies was born in California. Moved around a lot in different states while growing up and spent six years in the army and was stationed in Germany. His hobbies include photography, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. However, creating stories in his head is his favorite of all hobbies; tales of other times and places set in what the Earth might have been before, could have been now, and what it could be in the future.

Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is available for purchase on Amazon.com.
m

About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

AUTHOR INTRODUCES A WORLD WHERE A DESCENDING EAGLE LIVES

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.