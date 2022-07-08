Submit Release
FLORIDA SMALL BUSINESS PHARMACIES APPLAUD GOVERNOR RON DeSANTIS FOR DEMANDING PBM DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY

Governor vows to make healthcare “more affordable and bring some sanity to … a very convoluted process that’s not in the best interest of the average patient”

Florida pharmacies are thankful to the DeSantis Administration for protecting the health of our patients in the community and taking actions to keep drug costs affordable.”
— Ben Levene
CAPE CORAL, FL, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Small business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR) applauds Governor Ron DeSantis for today issuing an executive order that will hold pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) accountable for new levels of drug price transparency.

“Some states have reached settlement agreements with some insurance companies based on the performance of these pharmacy benefit managers and how the prescription drug benefits were administered,” DeSantis said during the news conference announcing the new policy. “Basically this is an admission from insurance companies that the states and the taxpayers were being overcharged.”

Further explaining that Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) conducted an investigation into the role PBMs were playing in prescription drug pricing, DeSantis said PBMs’ opaque practices were likely resulting in “skimming” because PBMs operate “very much out of view … and (spread pricing) had developed into a cottage industry.”

Cape Coral independent pharmacy owner and SPAR board member Ben Levene spoke at the Governor’s news conference, reinforcing the role PBMs have played in keeping drug prices artificially inflated while also steering patients to PBM-owned pharmacies and away from their pharmacy of choice. “Florida pharmacies are thankful to the DeSantis Administration for protecting the health of our patients in the community and taking actions to keep drug costs affordable. In helping to create a fair and competitive environment and access to quality healthcare, Governor DeSantis is ensuring we can help lower costs for our patients and the health plan payers.”

Small business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR) is a group of neighborhood pharmacists and other advocates who care about preserving patient access and keeping drug costs affordable. For more information about SPAR or to become a member, visit SPARFL.com.

Monique Whitney
Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency
+1 505-480-4150
