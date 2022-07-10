Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,905 in the last 365 days.

US yearbook guidelines and standards finalized at SPOA Conference

Production of a school yearbook

School Yearbooks

Keeping the yearbook tradition alive and well is a core focus of our industry association.”
— David Crandall
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022-2023 SPOA Digital Guidelines and Standards for Yearbook for the usage and production of yearbooks for all U.S. schools was finalized and ratified Friday, June 10, at the International Conference on School Photography and Yearbooks in Houston, Texas. The event was hosted by the School Photographers of America (SPOA).

David Lake, the executive board chair of the Digital Guidelines and Standards committee, met with national companies to review edits to proposed guidelines and standards. The committee voted on those changes and unanimously ratified the resulting document.

Lake announced the next standards discussion will take place in December, during SPOA's in-person Leadership Summit, being held in Greenville, SC. The meeting will be held both virtually and in-person for those that can attend.

David Crandall, executive director, SPOA, announced he and Jake Mark of Dorian Studio, chair of the governing board and liaison to the secondary yearbook industry, will facilitate another secondary yearbook industry executive call in late July or August to discuss ways in which the school photography and yearbook industry can share best practices to keep both traditions strong for generations to come. The secondary yearbook industry is very different and more complex than the customary PK-8th grade markets, with the need for sports pictures, senior pictures, underclass pictures, club pictures, group pictures and more.

“SPOA is committed to advancing the conversation between school photographers, yearbook companies and software vendors to increase the market and the profitable of all,” says David Crandall, executive director, SPOA. “Keeping the yearbook tradition alive and well is a core focus of our industry association.”

ABOUT SPOA
School Photographers of America (SPOA) was formed in 2020 on behalf of school portrait studios to advocate for and to protect their copyrights, as well as establish and govern healthy standards and best practices for the school photography industry. This will ensure school photography remains a rich tradition in schools across North America.

To learn more about SPOA, visit www.schoolphotographersofamerica.com or email David Crandall at DavidC@schoolphotographersofamerica.com.

David Crandall
School Photographers of America
+1 6159244780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

US yearbook guidelines and standards finalized at SPOA Conference

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.