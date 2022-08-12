Talcum Powder Compensation Center Appeals to a Woman or Man with Mesothelioma Who Started Using Baby Powder-Talcum Powder as a Child to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

"If you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and you were a routine user of baby powder-talcum powder please call the legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000." ” — Talcum Powder Compensation Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talcum Powder Compensation Center says, "If as a young girl or boy your mom wanted you to dust yourself with baby powder-talcum powder and you have been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars as the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss.

"The average age for a person with mesothelioma is about 72 years old. However, a person with mesothelioma who used talcum powder-baby powder might be in their 30s or 40s. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars-because many people like this are at the beginning of their peak earning years.

"If you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and you were a routine user of baby powder-talcum powder please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. These remarkable attorneys have experience assisting talcum powder-baby powder users and their client compensation results are impressive." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results for People Exposed to Talcum Powder that contained asbestos Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$6,350,000 Compensation Result received by a gentleman diagnosed with mesothelioma at the age of 52. He was exposed to asbestos while spending four summers working for a local ceramics company. He was exposed to asbestos-contaminated talc while making slip, a clay-like material.

*$5,565,000 Compensation Result received by a 71-year-old woman who was diagnosed with mesothelioma following her use of baby powder.

*$2,025,450 Compensation Result received by a 43-year-old woman diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma who had exposure to asbestos from her repeated use of talcum powder products.

*$2,250,000 Compensation Result received by a 35-year-old peritoneal mesothelioma man who was exposed to talc products as a baby when his mother used baby powder to diaper him and his brother.

*$1,625,000 Compensation Result received by a 64-year-old woman who was diagnosed with mesothelioma and whose only known exposure to asbestos was from using talc products on herself and when diapering her children.

Who are the types of people who may have used talcum powder or baby powder and developed mesothelioma?

1. Women who started using Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder as a young girl, teenager or as a young woman and who continued to use this product for years or even decades.

2. Men who started using this product as a boy, teenager or young man and continued to use this product for years or decades.

3. Men or women who were amateur or professional athletes who used baby powder to control perspiration or to get a better grip on a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket or golf club.

4. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. Men or women who have used talcum powder for years and who have now been diagnosed with mesothelioma may be significantly younger. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma