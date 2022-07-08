Large Enterprises Contributes 62.1% Of Market Share In Global Sales Of Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems: Fact.MR
North America Is Projected To Lead the Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market Accounting For 25.3% of Global Market Share In 2022UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2032.
The global intrusion detection & protection systems market accounted for ~1% of the global ICT market in 2021. The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 12.9 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.
Growth of the global intrusion detection & protection system market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for sharing and receiving imperative information through various networks continues to increase, organizations are looking to adopt leading technological solutions to maintain safety of the shared information. Lack of robust security of the networks allows the hackers to intrude into the networks and gain access to the sensitive and confidential information of the organizations. Moreover, increasing instances of malware attacks through the unprotected network system has led to significant data losses for various organizations. As data theft and intrusion through networks continue to persist, organizations are increasingly focusing on adopting intrusion detection and protection solutions in their network systems.
In addition, unprotected networks of various financial institutions could lead to significant data losses. Loss of confidential and sensitive data of the financial organization could hinder the progress of the firms and the customers loyal to the services offered by these financial institutions. Intrusion and loss of sensitive information regarding the firm and clients of the firm can hinder growth of various financial institutions significantly. In order to prevent intrusion and loss of sensitive information, the financial organizations are increasingly opting for signature-free intrusion detection and protection system. Adoption of innovative intrusion detection and protection solutions and as signature-free services monitors the network well and quickly identifies the malicious attacks and possibility of intrusions through access of various applications. This enables the organizations to maintain the integrity of their information and protect their database from malicious attacks and possibilities of intrusions. Bound to such factors, the global market of intrusion detection & protection system is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.
Demand for robust intrusion detection and protection solutions continue to remain high in various government organizations and large business organizations. Surge in demand for innovative intrusion detection and protection solutions is projected to contribute towards the global market growth of intrusion detection & protection system significantly during the forecast period.
Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market by Category
By Deployment Type, Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market is segmented as:
• On-Premises Intrusion Detection & Protection System
• SaaS Intrusion Detection & Protection System
By Application, Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market is segmented as:
• Network Based IDS System
• Hybrid Based IDS System
• Host Based IDS System
By End-User, Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market is segmented as:
• Small & Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Industry, Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market is segmented as:
• BFSI Industry
• Healthcare Industry
• IT & Telecom Industry
• Retail Industry
• Energy & Utilities
• Manufacturing Industry
By Region, Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market is segmented as:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• MEA
Sales to Remain High in BFSI Industry
As the need for securing sensitive information continues to arise, demand for intrusion detection and protection solutions is projected to remain high in the large business organizations. In terms of revenue, the large enterprise deployment type segment is projected to represent the highest growth, recording more than US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the SaaS deployment type segment is projected to reflect a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.
By 2017-end, the network based IDS system application segment is projected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 1,900 Mn. During the forecast period, this segment is projected to reflect the fastest growth in the global market of intrusion detection & protection system. Based on industry, the BFSI segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the BFSI industry segment is projected to generate significant revenues, accounting for more than US$ 890 Mn by 2026-end.
Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market
The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.
Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced intrusion detection & protection systems.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers in intrusion detection & protection systems market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.
For instance:
• McAfee launched McAfee MVISION Insights in 2019, which provides actionable insights and threats thereby helping enterprises to respond quickly and accurately to cyberattacks. This enables tracking the attacks globally and across networks and cloud infrastructure of an organization
• Cloud Conformity which offers cloud security posture management as per industry standards, was acquired by Trend Micro in 2019 to improve its cloud services offering
