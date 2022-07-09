Actual SEO Media, Inc. with 3 Ways to Design a Website Optimized for Search Engines

Prioritizing SEO earlier on can help your business grow in the long term. Proper website design can help a business's website rank higher in the SERPs. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business.

An optimally designed website will propel a business's online activities forward.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. has three ways to better optimize the design of a website to better rank on search engine result pages (SERPs). As a digital marketing company, this company understands that a business's website is the basis for its activities online. Ensuring that the website's design is optimized for users and search engines can increase visibility and brand recognition.

The collection of strategies and tactics to better optimize a website is called "search engine optimization" (SEO). Although there are many factors, one of the main points of SEO is ensuring the overall design of a website reaches search engines' standards. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has pinpointed three features of a website that are the most important to ensure higher rankings on search engines such as Google or Yahoo.

One of the most important aspects that search engine crawler bots take into account when indexing a website is user experience. Several factors can affect user experience, including website navigability, speed, and mobile-friendliness.

1. Website Structure

No user wants to spend time figuring out where the product or service they're looking for is located. For them, the time and effort it takes to find it might be better used on another website.

When developing a website, many designers like to keep things as simple as possible while focusing on the site's look and feel. In doing so, they provide crucial internal links that lead to a website's most important products or feature pages. The goal of a properly structured website is to allow users to find those pages easily.

A website's structure should have a clear and logical hierarchy for easy navigation. Use categories and subcategories that break down the site's various pages in an easy-to-understand manner. These categories and subcategories should target specific keywords that pertain to the service or product. For example, a proper sitemap might look like this: Car Parts & Accessories > Auto Parts > Batteries.

Cross-linking is also an important factor that ties a website's content together. Horizontal linking allows consumers to easily find their way to more information about the products and services a business offers. For example, it would make sense for a page talking about snowboarding to lead to another content page about the necessary equipment.

All in all, a website's structure shouldn't take too much brain power to parse through. A properly optimized website should be able to guide a user through without them needing an actual guide.

2. Load Times & Page Speed

In the Internet age, no one has time to wait for a page to load. It's frustrating to wait for the answer to a question that is locked behind a screen that's taken a century or two to load. If a website's pages take longer than a few seconds, chances are the user has already moved to search for the answer on another site.

Several factors can affect how fast or slow a page loads, including web hosting, file sizes, plugins, coding/scripts, and traffic volume. By periodically checking these factors, a business can ensure that its consumers aren't turned away. Google provides a free PageSpeed Insights tool that makes it simple to check how specific URLs on a website are doing. There are also many tools online that can also check the loading speed of a page or website.

3. Mobile-Friendliness

Having a responsive website is helpful to retain traffic and allow for an enjoyable user experience. However, a website should also cater to users visiting it through mobile and non-mobile methods. Now, people tend to search for things on their phones rather than on their laptops or desktops. In 2021, 55% of all worldwide traffic came from mobile devices.

Both the mobile and desktop versions of a website should be easy to navigate and load properly. Regardless of which version a user sees the site as, it should still have the same flow and navigability. The algorithms of search engines like Google will prefer other websites that have over sites that haven't already optimized their site for mobile users. In fact, they may push unoptimized sites lower on the search rankings.

A website's design is crucial to a company's digital marketing tactics because it can affect the site's search engine ranking, conversion rate, and overall user experience. A well-designed site can help a business attract new customers and retain existing ones. On the other hand, a poorly designed website can drive away customers and hurt a business's bottom line.

A website's design is crucial to a company's digital marketing tactics because it can affect the site's search engine ranking, conversion rate, and overall user experience. A well-designed site can help a business attract new customers and retain existing ones. On the other hand, a poorly designed website can drive away customers and hurt a business's bottom line.



