"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and he is a former offshore oil rig worker please call the legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000." ” — Mesothelioma Compensation Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "If your dad or husband is a current or former offshore oil rig worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. The types of people we are trying to identify probably worked in the Gulf of Mexico, California Coast, Prudhoe Bay or in the Arabian Gulf.

"We are the best branded source on the Internet for mesothelioma financial compensation for an offshore oil rig worker and we want a person like this to receive the best financial settlement results. We have recently endorsed the law firm of Danziger & De Llano for an offshore oil rig worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma because this amazing legal team has so much experience assisting people like this-nationwide.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA and he is a current or former offshore oil rig worker please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We think you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html