Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 10th in honor of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. Abe served Japan as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

“Shinzo Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership and effective diplomacy made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders. During his tenure, Prime Minister Abe helped grow meaningful trade and investment partnerships between Nebraska and Japan. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to personally thank him during a trade mission in Tokyo a few years back. Nebraska’s prayers are with Japan as they mourn his death.”

Flags are currently flying at half-staff until sunset on July 9th in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10th in remembrance of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The proclamation can be found by clicking here.