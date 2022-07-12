WHAT TO DO WHEN A PRESTIGEOUS MAGAZINE COMES CALLING
Penney and Associates founder Fred Penney discusses how Super Lawyers Magazine sought his advise
I advised her that I would open-up about social media if Super Lawyer Magazine would put me on the front cover”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was months ago when Frederick Penney, managing partner of Penney and Associates Injury lawyers, received a call from Super Lawyers Magazine reporter Natalie Pompilio who wanted to do an article on his success as a lawyer and a social media influencer.
— Frederick Penney
"I know many people do not like the word influencer, but I do not know any other way of putting it. Natalie was intrigued with my marketing prowess for the Penney law firm. I was a little warry that she wanted me to spill the beans about how a lawyer could become successful on social media." Mr. Penney notes that giving others the secrets is a touchy situation as why would one give years of hard-work, long days, and hours of digging and studying about social media to their competitors? Mr. Penney continued. "I advised her that I would open-up about social media if Super Lawyers Magazine would put me on the front cover of the magazine. That was quickly rebuffed since the covers are spoken for many months in advance. That set the tone for advice I would give."
Three things to do when asked to be in and give advice in a prestigious magazine publication.
First, drill down on what the journalist wants. Many times, Journalists are looking for information while others are only looking for life stories and inspiration. In Mr. Penney's case Natalie seemed truly intrigued about how this new form of advertising for lawyers has been mastered by a personal injury lawyer. Mr. Penney found it interesting that some of the most important tips (which were only a few of the many) that he gave about building a lawyers social media prowess were never mentioned. Mr. Penney noted, "I discuss this on many forums and in talks I give across the country. That is to build your personal name brand first and everything else will follow when it comes to your business." It is important to note that many social media influencers spend years of their valuable time and spend a lot of money building a company brand only to later sell the company, leave the company or possibly the company fail? If this happens then the individual's social media presence is gone. A person must build their name first, then that can translate to any business that one might own or manage. This is how Fred Penney pushes Penney and Associates Injury lawyers. His name is on the letterhead, and he has found that the best way to keep people interested in his social media is to subtly push the law firm in his posts. Let’s face it, most people scroll right through a lawyer’s typical boring social media site, so a post must be interesting and personal. See Fred Penney's Instagram @frederickpenney1 for some good examples. https://www.instagram.com/frederickpenney1/?hl=en .
Second, make sure to give a few tastes of advice, but not too much. Remember many people want something for free, just tease them a little bit to make them more intrigued to follow one's social media. Most companies charge to help with one’s social media. Yet if a reporter interviews a person and they give all their advice to that Journalist, they just educated everyone for free. Always remember one's expertise is worth something.
Third. Be nice and try to help the journalist out as the advertising received from the article is free and the amount of publicity off the article could increase an individual or company's social presence dramatically.
So, the next time a call comes from a writer or journalist from Forbes, LA Weekly, or Entrepreneur like Mr. Penney, try to remember the three basic things to effectively get one's message out while helping others just a little bit.
