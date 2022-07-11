The Meaning of President Biden's Saudi Arabia Visit
Bloomberg HT Journalist Ali Cinar commented on President Biden's visit to the Middle East.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Joe Biden will be going to the Middle East region between July 13 and 16 to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit with Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan. He will visit Israel and Saudi Arabia within the framework of this visit, and it is an issue of concern whether Biden will meet Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. The President's next week's trip to the Middle East is mainly perceived as a domestic plan linked to the price of oil. In an environment of inflation that has increased so rapidly for the first time since 1981, President Biden, who has been under significant pressure to collapse Russia due to the Kremlin's occupation of Ukraine and reduce local fuel oil prices, has given up his moral anger and begun to establish warmer relationships with the Saudi Kingdom just in the middle of the global and dramatical confusion.
"The President will sit in a bilateral meeting with King Salman and his leadership team. As you know, the crown prince is on that leadership team," John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication at the White House. Kirby also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is a critical partner in the region regarding the issues such as the fight against terrorism, war, and energy generation in Yemen.
President Biden has described the kingdom as a "pariah," making harsh statements against Saudi Arabia after the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ı was killed during an election campaign period. President Biden said regarding the questions about Saudi Arabia, "I will not change my opinion about human rights. However, my task as the President of the US is to bring peace if I can."
White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre expressed that President Biden has fixed opinions about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, saying that diplomacy will be focused on during the trip to be carried out by Biden, and the aim of the journey is peace and welfare in the Middle East. "Human rights issues, human rights conversation is something that the president brings up with many leaders and plans to do so. and we’re not overlooking any conduct that happened before the president took office,” she added. She underlined that President Biden is looking forward to this vital visit to Saudi Arabia, which has been a strategic partner of the US for nearly 80 years.
On the other hand, different reactions regarding Biden's visit have begun to occur in the US Congress. Senator Dick Durbin said, "He will not be able to rely on the Saudis."
When Joe Biden, the President of the US, visits Saudi Arabia in the next week, he has an opportunity to advance his goal of ending the war in Yemen. President Biden stated at the beginning of the administration in question that ending war has the highest priority, and a significant and correct political change came from their predecessors. In Jeddah, he may pressure Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to do more by lifting the remaining blockade in North Yemen and making the ceasefire permanent. President Biden will also discuss the expanding economy, security cooperation, and eliminating the threats from Iran in addition to climate initiatives with the new structure, improving human rights, and guaranteeing global energy and food security.
President Biden, who will discuss the security and welfare of Israel as well as the increased integration of the country in the whole region with Israeli leaders, will also visit the West Bank to advise the Palestinian Administration and repeat the strong support it gives to the two-state solution that will provide equal security, freedom, and opportunities to the Palestinian people.
Gasoline prices have reached the highest level in the last 13 years. Americans, who have become more socialized after the loosening of COVID-19 outbreak measures, continue filling their tanks despite record prices. The demand for gasoline and price increases will continue throughout the summer.
In July, Saudi Arabia tripled its official price of the Arab Light crude oil it sells to Asia. This exceeded the level recorded in May, when the price increased to the highest of all time, reflecting increased concerns about the potential interruption of oil supplied by Russia due to the Ukraine war.
The price increase occurred after the OPEC+ group, consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, decided to increase oil production in July and August by 50 percent compared to the previously planned amount.However, limited production capacity could hamper most OPEC+ members, including Russia, faced with Western countries' sanctions. Some experts estimate that the daily OPEC+ production will reach 160,000 barrels in July and 170,000 in August.
Despite some critics of President Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, I think it is an excellent time to visit the Middle East and continue to have an open and sincere dialogue with the partners, including Saudi Arabia.
