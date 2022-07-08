Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 data reporting 

Boston — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced updates to its COVID-19 data reporting to take effect beginning the week of July 11, 2022. The changes include publishing the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard on a weekly basis rather than five days per week, to reflect the evolving COVID-19 response in the Commonwealth.

“As the pandemic has continued to evolve, so too have our data needs,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “The changes taking effect next week are part of our ongoing efforts to adapt to the pandemic and focus on the metrics most useful at a given time. The updated reporting reflects the current status of COVID-19 and its impact.”

Changes to the Interactive Data Dashboard include:

Data will be uploaded to the interactive dashboard once per week on Thursdays

Updated population denominators to more recent Census numbers going forward

The Contact Tracing and Clusters tabs under COVID-19 Cases will be removed going forward; due to changes in case investigation and contact tracing practices, these data are no longer representative of the current situation

Higher Education data information will be removed going forward, due to the decrease in surveillance testing being conducted in those settings

Changes to the Thursday Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report include:

This report will now be published each Wednesday rather than Thursday, and the Doses Administered table (currently posted Monday through Friday) will be consolidated into the weekly vaccine dashboard

County reporting data will include those fully vaccinated and those with at least one booster dose (currently includes those with at least 1 dose and those with at least one booster dose)

All of the county data is available at the municipal level and can be aggregated. All of the raw data for contact tracing, clusters and higher education, including historic data, remains available. Chapter 93 data reports will continue to be uploaded Monday through Friday.

“While we all have become used to checking the numbers every day, monitoring trends over time is actually the most useful way to apply the COVID-19 data,” said Dr. Helen Boucher, Interim Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, Chief Academic Officer at Tufts Medicine, and member of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Board. “Given that Massachusetts has one of the best vaccination and booster percentages in the nation, these changes make sense at this stage in our COVID-19 response.”

Last year, the interactive dashboard and vaccine report were updated from posting 7 days per week to 5 days per week. The latest reporting updates reflect the evolution of the pandemic given the wide availability of multiple mitigation tools, including vaccination, antivirals, and monoclonal antibody therapies, as well as a highly vaccinated population in Massachusetts.

DPH will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 in Massachusetts and maintains the ability to increase the type and frequency of data publication in the future if there is a need.

Massachusetts maintains one of the most robust and comprehensive public data reports on COVID-19 in the nation and has continued to regularly review and adjust its reporting of metrics as the impact of COVID-19 has evolved. See the latest COVID-19 data at www.mass.gov/coviddata.

