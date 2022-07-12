World Bank Official Kouame: "An Inflation affects the poor more."

Share This Article

Bloomberg HT Correspondent Ali Cinar interviewed Auguste Kouame, the World Bank Country Director for Turkey on Bloomberg HT TV.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director Kouame stated that inflation affected the poor more, saying, "If you increase growth with low interest, this results in high inflation.". He commented on the latest developments, including the World Bank's relations with Turkey, the projects it supports, and the troubles experienced in the global economy.Having stated that inflation affects the poor more than the rich, Kouame said, "If you increase growth with low interest, this results in high inflation." Kouame expressed that if the monetary policy is rapidly tightened, the growth will fall more sharply than inflation, saying, "It is essential to look beyond the traditional economic policies to increase the supply of goods. Increasing energy and food supply are vital to reducing inflation and poverty."Turkey is one of the most rapidly growing countries in 2021.We expect that growing with high inflation and low investment slows down in 2023. The World Bank reduced its growth rate estimation for Turkey in 2022 from 2 percent to 1.4 percent."" He added,.Director Auguste Kouame recalled his declaration that Turkey would achieve a net-zero emission in 2053, saying, "All investments in Turkey should be performed according to the green economy agenda, and 60 percent of our investments in Turkey will be for 'green investment.We have green projects in geothermal, agriculture, and solar energy fields."Kouame reported that their projects for energy-efficient public buildings in Turkey continue, saying that they have a powerful team in Turkey and a strong relationship with the government. Having expressed that "our World Bank program in Turkey is one of the greatest programs in the world," Kouame stated that they had a portfolio of 7 billion dollars in the country.Kouame also added that they were looking for ways to work with the government for 10 million poor people in Turkey.Auguste T. Kouamé is the World Bank Country Director for the Republic of Türkiye. Before joining the World Bank as a Young Professional in 1996, he worked at the United Nations Development Program and taught Applied Economics in Côte d'Ivoire and France. Auguste is a national of Côte d’Ivoire. Ali Cinar is a journalist based in Washington, DC. He represents Ciner Media US Group(Haberturk TV and Bloomberg HT). Ali Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this award in over 30 years. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Communication at Liberty University,

