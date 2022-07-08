NOW HIRING: Systems Administrator-Intermediate, Business Intelligence Specialist-Advanced

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR-INTERMEDIATE

Technology and Innovation Division

Monthly Salary: $4,973 – $7,955

Job Duties: This position provides enterprise systems technical support to TBI facilities, the TBI Service Desk, mobile command post operations, Tennessee law enforcement agencies, vendors that support and manage internal systems, and security policy compliance assurance. This position will support various applications and projects that require Windows Server, Hyper-v, System Center, Avamar backup, Dell EMC Storage, and Microsoft 365/Tenant Support.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise systems, including the maintenance of server hardware and operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software running in an enterprise environment.

Substitution of a Specific Associates Degree for the Required Bachelor’s degree: An Information Technology associate’s degree may be substituted for the required Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a year for year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise system hardware, operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

For Additional Information: TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 33755. This position will remain posted from July 7, 2022 – July 13, 2022 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST-ADVANCED

Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit

Job Duties: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit is seeking a Business Intelligence Specialist to support the Cybercrime, Digital Forensics, Operational Technologies and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) programs within the Technology and Innovation Division. The incumbent will bring a strong background in data analytics, data warehousing, and knowledge of law enforcement databases’ capabilities to improve on metrics gathering, statistics generation, and synthesize a multitude of data sources to be used in investigations and by visualization tools. In addition, the incumbent will demonstrate strong communication skills working closely with Bureau stakeholders, other state agencies, and function as an ambassador for all programs mentioned above.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and three years of professional level experience in business intelligence or data warehousing. Substitution of Specific Associates Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree in computer accounting, computer information systems, computer networking technology, computer technology, web technology or other related field may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree. Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in any one of the following areas may substitute for the required specific associate’s degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years: (1) business intelligence; or (2) data warehousing; (one year of experience is equivalent to 45 undergraduate quarter hours). Substitution of Specific Technical Diploma or Certification and Experience for the Associate’s Degree: Successful completion of a technical program resulting in the attainment of a technical diploma or professional certification in the Business Intelligence field plus three additional years of professional level experience in: (1) business intelligence; or (2) data warehousing may substitute for the associate’s degree.

For Additional Information: TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 33739. This position will remain posted from July 7, 2022 – July 27, 2022 for twenty-one business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.