Governor Phil Scott Announces Department of Financial Regulation Leadership Appointments

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Kevin Gaffney as commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) and Emily Brown as the Department’s deputy commissioner of insurance.

The Department of Financial Regulation is charged with protecting consumers while ensuring industry partners in the areas of banking, insurance, securities and captive insurance operate responsibly, and can access information and guidance to do so in Vermont.

“Both Kevin and Emily bring incredible experience to their new roles. Their knowledge of the state, the Department and the industries they serve will make sure DFR’s reputation for extensive expertise and service continues,” said Governor Scott. “Kevin brings a strong balance of industry experience and leadership along with a regulatory discipline that will serve Vermonters well. With Emily’s legal, legislative and regulatory experience, she will be hugely beneficial to the administration’s work to address the many challenges facing the health care system, affordability for Vermonters, and beyond.”

Gaffney has served as interim commissioner since May 5, and as deputy commissioner of insurance since 2019. Prior to that, he had roles of increasing responsibility within the Department for more than a decade. He has served as a technical expert for the Insurance Division on a variety of insurance issues, assisting with the development of departmental positions expressed through regulations, bulletins or filing requirements. Before working for the State of Vermont, Gaffney had 23 years of industry experience in various marketing, underwriting, and product management positions in Connecticut and Vermont.

“I feel honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead such an engaged and committed group of financial regulatory professionals. The responsibility of being the chief financial regulator in the state is not something I take lightly,” said Gaffney. “Protecting the financial well-being of Vermont consumers while maintaining a robust and vibrant financial services marketplace that provides valuable benefits and services to all Vermonters is a key mission at DFR and I intend to expand our focus and outreach in these areas.”

Brown most recently served as the director of insurance regulation at DFR, focusing on health care policy and insurance coverage issues. She led the analysis to add hearing aid benefits to the Qualified Health Plans in Vermont and is currently leading several initiatives to examine the state’s health insurance industry. Before joining the Department, Brown clerked at the Office of Legislative Council and continues to serve as a subject matter expert for health insurance legislation.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue to serve Vermonters with the support of the great team at DFR. I look forward to continuing our work to keep our markets sustainable and ensure consumers are protected.”

Both appointments are effective immediately. To learn more about the Department, visit dfr.vermont.gov.

