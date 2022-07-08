Jewelry Market 2022-2030: Rising Growth In Buying Jewelry For A Higher Return On Investment | Reports And Data

Jewelry Market

The Global Jewelry Market size was USD 255.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewelry Market size was USD 255.73 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Jewelry is mirroring mindset shift of customers and bridal jewelry plays a crucial influence in driving revenue growth of the market. Consumers in some countries spend a high amount in buying wedding jewelry such as necklaces, engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, and other types of ornaments. According to research, American consumers spend about USD 72 billion annually on weddings. Major jewelry brands are targeting consumer sentiment-based product advertisements, which is further generating demand for jewelry products.

Moreover, leading industry players of jewelry makers such as Bulgari, Tiffany & Co, Swarovski, and other makers are expanding their e-commerce chains. Online shopping sites offers a great deal on jewelry with a wide range of design and materials and consumer convenience is playing a significant role in driving revenue growth of the market. A large number of consumers are preferring to buy jewelry from direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies. These factors give freedom to select a particular piece of jewelry from an e-commerce store with better price and return policy, which is practically not possible in offline stores. Additionally, increasing consumer attention toward authenticity and future market value of precious metals and stones such as gold, platinum, diamond, sapphire, ruby, and emerald used in these jewelry pieces are further fueling revenue growth of the market.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Jewelry Market Report:

• Tiffany & Co.,

• Bulgari,

• Harry Winston, Inc.,

• De Beers Forevermark,

• Pandora Jewelry, LLC.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook

• Necklace

• Ring

• Earrings

• Bracelets

• Others

By Material Type Outlook

• Gold

• Platinum

• Diamond

• Silver

• Others

By End-use Outlook

• Women

• Men

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

Key Takeaways of the Global Jewelry Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Jewelry industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Jewelry market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Jewelry market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

