Celebrities Shine Spotlight on NYC Fibroid Awareness Reception: Fibroid Fighters’ A Night in Purple

(L-R) Cynthia Bailey, Miss Diddy, (behind), keynote speaker, Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Kym Lee to host Fibroid Fighters’ 2022 Fibroid Awareness Reception on Thursday, July 28, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. (EST at the Empire Steak House, 151 E. 50th Street, New The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s’ health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters, a non-profit group that promotes fibroid awareness is holding its 2022 Fibroid Awareness Reception on Thursday, July 28, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. (EST) at the Empire Steak House, 151 E. 50th Street, New York, New York.

Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers, will deliver the keynote address and is joined by special guests TT Torrez, WQHT Hot 97, Vice President of Artist/Talent Relations, and Eboni K. Williams, Real Housewives of New York. The event is hosted by well-known celebrities Cynthia Bailey, Kym Lee, and Miss Diddy, who serve as social media fibroid ambassadors to inspire women and learn more about fibroids and nonsurgical treatment.

The evening serves as a forum to focus national attention on uterine fibroids by offering powerful messages of inspiration to women to learn more about fibroid symptoms and treatment.

“It is important that we change the conversation about uterine fibroids, because it affects 70 to 80 percent women under the age of 55,” Katsnelson said. “We need to focus on the cure in medicine—the advances minimally invasive medical procedures offer women,” Katsnelson said. “Women stay silent about fibroid disease because they don’t want to undergo surgery. If we can treat diseases sooner, patients will benefit greatly.”

The event highlights the need to bring awareness, education, and treatment options. Fibroids continue to be the leading cause of hysterectomies or surgical procedures to offer relief from symptoms which include heavy bleeding, anemia, pelvic pressure, urinary complications, and pain. These benign uterine tumors also can lead to infertility problems and tend to affect African- American women more severely.

Katsnelson raises concern about the lack of options that women are offered to treat fibroid disease, such as uterine fibroid embolization, often due to the lack of familiarity by both physicians and patients. This FDA-approved procedure is performed by interventional radiologists in an outpatient setting.

Michigan State Rep. (35th D) Kyra Bolden, will be honored at the event, receiving the Fibroid Fighters’ Champion Award for her work designating Fibroid Awareness Month in Michigan to reach millions of women to learn more about fibroid disease.

Katsnelson believes that awareness of non-surgical procedures, such as Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) is needed. “Women need to know they have viable options to preserve their uterus,” he added.

Fibroid Fighters is encouraging women to celebrate Fibroid Awareness Month by sharing their fibroid stories on social media using #FibroidAwarenessNY and #FibroidFighters.

For information or to purchase tickets to A Night in Purple Fibroid Awareness Reception, visit www.Fibroid Fighters.



About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s’ health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.