Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,093 in the last 365 days.

Detour Coming for Box Culvert Work in McKean County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a box culvert in McKean County will begin Monday, July 18. The bridge spans Tram Hollow Run on State Route 346 in Duke Center. Replacing the box will improve its condition from poor to good. This bridge is 40-feet long, dates from 1924 and carries an average of more than 1,000 vehicles daily.

Beginning July 18, the bridge will be closed, and a detour will be in place. The official detour will direct drivers to use Route 246 (Looker Mountain Trail), Route 646 (Summit Road), and Route 346 (Derrick Road). The detour will be in place throughout the project. During the week of July 18, work will be focused on roadway cutting, site clean-up and brushing, setting up erosion and sedimentation controls, and placement of a crane pad. Site excavation work will begin July 25.

This is a partnership project between McKean County PennDOT Maintenance and the L.C. Whitford Company, Inc of Wellsville, New York. PennDOT will do preliminary work, remove the existing structure, perform excavation, place back-fill after the new box culvert is in place, and cleanup. The contractor will set the new box culvert and perform roadway paving. PennDOT expects project completion no later than August 5. All work is weather and schedule dependent.  

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

 Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #

 


You just read:

Detour Coming for Box Culvert Work in McKean County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.