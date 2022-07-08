DR. LAWRENCE BANTA WRITES A BOOK FOR CHILDREN WARRIORS
Dr. Lawrence Banta shares his purpose for the children warriors in his book Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic ParentingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most precious human beings in the world must be children. Everything becomes as simple as 1 2 3 with their pure mind and heart. However, being emotionally harmed at an early age leaves them with a devastating ache in their hearts, particularly as they grow up apart from their biological parents. The major goal of Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting is to support kids who are unable to be with their biological parents.
Dr. Larry E. Banta was born and raised in Ohio, on a farm near Cincinnati. He enrolled at a college in Lincoln, Nebraska where he got his degree BS in Microbiology then continued to the University of Nebraska Medical College, where he received his MD degree. After graduation from medical school, he completed training in general and child and adolescent psychiatry. “The last several years I had the opportunity to travel various countries and to work with also kids and our own country of United States and to be able to work with kids who have been in out of home placements such as foster care, orphanages, kids in adoptions and kids in adoptions who didn't work out.” he shares.
Read more about the book Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting by purchasing his book in Kindle or Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles. You can also show your support by visiting his website at https://www.bantabooks.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other