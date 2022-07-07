In a UW-Madison chemistry department lab, an array of roughly 26 beakers are testing a local startup’s device concept that could help solve Wisconsin’s salt pollution problem in a renewable way.

ChloBis Water, a desalination company with about five employees, was launched in 2021 out of a deep-seated desire to preserve the environment.

The idea has received $256,000 from the National Science Foundation, as well as $75,000 out of the federal Small Business Innovation Research program in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Madison’s Center for Technology Commercialization. The startup received its patent through the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

[Adapted from: Startup’s battery concept could assist in solving Wisconsin’s salt pollution problem July 7, 2022 Wisconsin State Journal]