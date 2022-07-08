USSI (AN AEQUOR COMPANY) MAKES TOP 20 OF BLUEPIPES 2022 BEST TRAVEL NURSING COMPANIES
BluePipes Rates Travel Nursing Companies Based Upon Their Travelers’ Reviews
We are really proud of our teams and this award is testament to our commitment to providing quality service to our clients and clinicians.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth time, USSI (an Aequor Company) has been recognized in the Top 20 BluePipes Best Travel Nursing Companies. The company was #8 on the list in 2017, #12 in 2019, #5 in 2020 and #18 in 2022.
— Aequor Co-CEO Kamal Virdi
BluePipes is a healthcare industry professional networking platform that offers tools and resources designed to simplify career management and employment onboarding. Since 2017, BluePipes has aggregated the review scores of travel nursing agencies from six of the most reputable sources in order to objectively compile its top 20 list. The rating services used to calculate review scores are Highway Hypodermics, Travel Nursing Central, Facebook, Indeed, Glassdoor and Google.
For the 2022 list, BluePipes evaluated over 380 travel nursing companies by aggregating over 108,000 reviews from these six rating sources. Regarding #18, BluePipes’ Director of Product, Kyle Schmidt said, “USSI (an Aequor Company) earned their way back on our list for the fourth time with 63 new and glowing reviews in the last year. That brings their total number of reviews to 309. Their aggregate average score is 91.40.”
Based in Torrance, CA, United Staffing Solutions (USSI) was acquired by Aequor Healthcare Services on November 27, 2019. “This award is another proud moment for USSI and Aequor. Since the acquisition of USSI, the two companies have been able to deliver expanded service offerings to our clients and our healthcare professionals, especially when the demand was unprecedented during the last two years of the pandemic,” Aequor Co-CEO Manmeet Virdi said.
USSI/Aequor Healthcare Vice President Logan Frank stated, “Over the past two years the healthcare staffing industry has had many challenges in an ever-changing market. My team has stayed focus on providing the best possible experiences to all of the clinicians that we are blessed to work with. I could not be more proud of my team and their adaptability and dedication which has been highlighted with being honored as a Top 20 Travel Nursing Company for 2022!”
About Aequor Healthcare Services
As part of the Aequor Group of Companies, USSI and Aequor Healthcare Services are making a positive impact in the lives of those they serve by inspiring people and empowering growth. Since 2001, it has been their mission to provide exceptional workforce staffing services in multiple industries throughout the United States. They match the best and brightest of their carefully selected professionals with clients that need skilled experts who are passionate about getting the job done right.
