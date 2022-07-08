Submit Release
Mongolia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to wish the people of Mongolia a wonderful national day and a joyful 2022 Naadam festival.

During challenging times, Naadam provides an opportunity for the Mongolian people to demonstrate your independence and the resilience of your traditional culture. As Mongolia’s strategic partner and “third neighbor,” the United States looks forward to working with you to deepen our relationship and promote our shared values.

May the people of Mongolia enjoy this time of celebration and togetherness!

