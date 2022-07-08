Chad L. Coleman to Appear at the 25th Annual Long Island International Film Expo
Accomplished and Acclaimed Actor Presents New Film and Signing Session
Chad L. Coleman will be in attendance this year at LIIFE for a Q&A on his new film Wishlab Inc, where he stars and is also an Executive Producer.”BELLMORE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Chad L. Coleman, widely known and critically acclaimed for his brilliant performances on popular television programs the Emmy award nominated “The Wire” and Golden Globe nominated “The Walking Dead”, will be appearing at the 25th Anniversary edition of the Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE), happening from July 13 - 17th at the historic Bellmore Movies 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore, NY.
Chad L. will be promoting the new film Wishlab Inc, where he stars and is also an Executive Producer, which is playing on Thursday July 14 as part of the Retro Futurism Block at 8:45 PM. He will be in attendance at the Thursday evening screening and will be available for Q & A afterwards. Mr. Coleman will also have a table space in the filmmakers Lounge on Thursday July 14th and Friday July 15th where he will be signing autographs/merchandise. Hours available for the table are: Thursday, July 14th from 12 Noon - 5:30pm, and Friday, July 15th, from 4:30pm until 9pm.
WISHLAB INC. is a Short film written and Directed by Samuel X. Deisenberger based on the play “Saugerties” written by Susan Haar. Chad L. 's character Roger has his girlfriend Jen cloned to save their relationship – 25 years later he finds himself as the new lover of Jen‘s oblivious clone Hannah. He has to make a grave decision: to live a lie with her or tell the truth. Meanwhile, Hannah is trying to make sense of her mother‘s recent suicide and the newly acquired knowledge of the circumstances of her creation.
Some of Chad L. Coleman’s other current and upcoming projects include The Lebron James Story "Coming Of Age", "Girls5eva" the Tina Fey new comedy on Peacock Network, "The Orville" Season 3 on Hulu, "Three Women" on Showtime and his "Humble Hollywood Podcast with Chad".
He recently had a recurring role in the Open Road and STX action thriller feature “CopShop” opposite Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo, Paramount +'s “Interrogation”, a recurring role in Syfy’s space drama “The Expanse”, CW’s hits “All American” and “Arrow”. Coleman is also widely recognized for his comedic turn in the FOX television comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” and for his recurring roles in long time running comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. Additional TV and film projects include the History Channel reboot of the poignant 1977 miniseries “Roots”, “The Good Wife”, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”, the Hulu comedy series “Freakish”, “The Green Hornet” and “Horrible Bosses”, to name a few.
For this, the 25th anniversary, LIIFE is proud to feature 22 films made by Long Islanders, 12 World Premieres, 4 US Premieres, 39 New York Premieres, 36 Long Island Premieres, and Films from 12 countries! There are also 40 Female Directors, a record for LIIFE.
2022 Festival Honorees include Jeff Waxman of “Don't Look Up”, “John Wick” and “Narc” fame (Excellence In Film And TV), “Orange is the New Black” and “Stranger Things”, actress Catherine Curtin (Excellence In Creative Achievement), long time WNBC-4 Newscaster Greg Cergol (Excellence In Broadcasting), the annual Special Recognition Awards which include the “Alan Fortunoff Humanitarian Film Award”, the Jury Award for “Best Animation” and the inaugural “Marc Stein Comedy Award” that are announced at the Closing Night Awards ceremony, and the 2022 Film Submission Awards for Best Feature, Best Short, Best Director, Best International Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Story, Best Music Video, Best Long Island Film, Best Horror, Best Episodic, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and best Screenplay.
The Student Film Winners, including Best Student Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Story, Best Editing, Best Director and Best Cinematography will be announced at the Opening Night Party on Wednesday July 13th.
Then, on Sunday, July 17th beginning at 4:00pm, Please join us for the closing awards ceremony. Hosted by Kevin Brown (30 Rock) with presenters Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods), Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods), Lukas Hassel (The Blacklist), Sal Rendino (Billions), Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead), Tara Westwood (The Grudge) and others, the LIIFE closing ceremony will also feature, in person, many of the fine actors, directors, producers of the incredible films being shown all week. Additional presenters are being confirmed. Celebrities will appear, schedule permitting.
Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as the late Danny Aiello and Ed Asner, Robert Clohessy, Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Daniel Baldwin, Ally Sheedy, 30 Rock’s Kevin Brown, Cathy Moriarty, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, William Sadler, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.
The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) is the premier filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world; showing almost 125 independent films of many different genres each year. Sponsored by the Long Island Film-TV Foundation (LIFTF), the County of Nassau, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and Gold Coast Studios, this year the 25th Anniversary installment will be held from July 13th - July 17th, 2022 at the historic Bellmore Movies and will feature panels, networking forums and films from around the globe.
LIIFE has become a must attend festival for filmmakers and film fans alike; with local and foreign film screenings, celebrity appearances, entertaining and informative panels, a star-studded awards ceremony, Q & A with filmmakers from the world over and networking galore. Sponsored by the Long Island Film-TV Foundation (LIFTF), the County of Nassau, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and Gold Coast Studios.
For More Information on LIIFE or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.LongIslandFilm.com
LIIFE's sister festival, Scared for Your LIIFE, a short horror festival, is open for submissions at https://filmfreeway.com/ScaredforyourLiife
