Slipintosoft Silk Co. Ltd Launches Silk Sheets Ideal for Hot Summer Months

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slipintosoft Silk Co. Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its luxurious silk sheets – just in time for the hot summer months.Slipintosoft Silk Co. Ltd is an e-commerce brand that offers stunning, soft, and sustainable fashions crafted from the world’s finest silk. From sleepwear to bedding, Slipintosoft offers exquisitely designed silk products that are Oeko-Tex Certified and made from sustainable and eco-friendly Grade 6A silk.In the brand’s most recent news, Slipintosoft has launched an exciting line of luxurious silk sheets, including silk sheet sets, fitted silk sheets, flat silk sheets, silk pillowcases, and even silk duvets and bedding sets. This move comes just in time for the hot summer months, when staying cool at night is imperative to a good sleep.“Our love for our work is rooted in our deep passion and appreciation for silk – from its stunning beauty to its health benefits,” says founder of the company, Belle Li. “We offer silk sheets sewn from the most delicate and seamless Mulberry silk - a beautiful addition to any bedding that you already own. Not only that, but having a high thread count and a momme weight of 22-25, these silk sheets are made with care and of the highest quality.”According to the company, 100% Mulberry silk sheets are suitable for sleeping in all seasons, assisting the body to adjust its temperature year-round, thereby improving sleep efficiency and overall health. It also wicks away body moisture in summer and keeps you warm in winter, making Slipintosoft’s products the ultimate summer accessory.For more information about Slipintosoft or to order it silk sheets, please visit https://slipintosoft.com/collections/silk-bed-sheet About SlipintosoftSlipintosoft is an e-commerce brand that offers sustainable and eco-friendly Grade 6A silk products. Each of the company’s items are phenomenally soft, expertly crafted, and highly affordable. What sets Slipintosoft apart from the competition is its passionate team that is dedicated to providing clients with an exceptional customer service experience that exceeds every expectation.