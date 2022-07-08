Submit Release
U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program Spring Cycle Now Open

The U.S. Department of State is accepting applications for the Spring cycle of its Paid Student Internship Program through July 18, 2022.  The program is intended to expand opportunities for students in post-secondary degree programs to gain experience and insight into the variety of careers available in U.S. foreign policy programs and administration at the U.S. Department of State and its diplomatic missions worldwide. By providing paid internships, the Department seeks to remove barriers for students who may not have the financial means to support themselves during an unpaid, volunteer internship.

This will be the second cohort of paid interns, and up to 300 student applicants will be chosen for the Spring 2023 internship season. Over 2,000 students applied for the Fall 2022 cycle and 200 were chosen.

The Paid Student Internship Program is part of the Department of State’s continued efforts to reflect the diversity of the United States and to encourage individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups to pursue its student and career opportunities.  The Department intends to make all its internships in the Student Internship Program paid in 2023.

The Paid Student Internship Program will consider all qualified applicants for the 10-week internships.

Students must meet all the following requirements:

  • Be a U.S. citizen at the time of application;
  • Be at least 18 years old;
  • Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution on at least a part-time basis, pursuing a baccalaureate or graduate degree;
  • Be in good academic standing with at least a 3.2 GPA;
  • Be a college junior, senior, or graduate student with at least 60 credit hours completed;
  • Be able to pass and retain suitability and background clearance requirements.

Students selected for the Paid Student Internship Program will receive pay at the GS-04 level, currently $17.51/hour in the Washington D.C. locality.  They will also receive housing at and transportation to/from their duty stations, whether in Washington, D.C. or overseas. As temporary civil service employees of the Department, they will also earn annual leave, sick leave, and time-in-service credit.

For more information about this opportunity, please visit: https://careers.state.gov/intern/student-internships/.

