Marine Buoys Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By 2020-2030

Marine Buoys

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Buoys are used for the purpose of indication, navigation, monitoring, depth analysis, anchorage, hazard indication, data gathering and location indication. They seek applications across different areas of the marine industry, and are built for customized applications. They are gaining immense importance due to various concerns associated with waterways, especially related to security and safe navigation.

Across the world, demand is surging for plastic buoys made from polypropylene, polyamide, polyester, elastomer, and polyethylene, as these are lightweight, have maximum buoyancy, are economical, and also don’t warp with time.

PMR’s analysis concludes that, the global marine buoys market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Marine Buoys Market Study

Marine buoys have become critical for weather forecasting and data monitoring purposes, for applications such as hurricane or cyclone forecasts, seasonal forecasting, satellite monitoring, maritime security, and ocean navigational aids.

Due to rising regulatory acts concerning installation and practice of using buoys, governments have come with separate associations which monitor buoy behavior in their regions. This has led to standardization in buoy manufacturing and installation, and has provided a healthy outlook toward environment protection.

Gradual inclination toward water sports and recreational activities has attracted large usage of buoys for the purpose of safety, navigation, and more often, to locate or indicate hazards.

Developments constituting usage of various material combinations such as elastomer and polymers for manufacturing marine buoys have led to up-gradation in their structures, providing durability and lightweight construction. Plastic and metal marine buoys are the most sought-after, and will account for more than 90% of total demand.

North America and East Asia will account for close to half of the total demand in the global marine buoys market, as far as volume is concerned.

1 out of every 2 marine buoys will be the mooring and anchor versions sold across the globe.

With travel and trade restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marine sector has been hit hard, which has resulted in decreased demand for marine buoys. However, the global marine buoys market is expected to bounce back soon as restrictions are gradually eased across regions.

