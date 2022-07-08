Day & Night Watch Company Owner Adam Jackson on the Meaning Behind the Brand

Notable Fashion Favorites at Day & Night Watch Co. Adam Jackson owner of Day & Night Watch Co. Uncompromising Style at Day & Night Watch Co.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black-owned, Texas-based Day & Night Watch Co. is rapidly expanding.

In a short interview, founder Adam Jackson speaks about the meaning behind the brand and company name.

How did you come up with the idea for the business?

During the pandemic, my wife and I began Dropshipping men’s formal and informal clothing, such as dress shoes, ties, dress shirts, etc. I was successful, but ultimately, it was not something I was passionate about. My wife suggested focusing on a watch brand.

I took some time to think about it. I realized I knew a great deal about watches. I have over 70 different timepieces, and each one went with a different outfit in my closet. So, I studied all the timepieces in my collection to understand what made them different, what made me choose each one, and how I would redesign elements of each watch.

I began to research watch design. After I did my homework and studied how I wanted my watches to look and feel, I built a team, created designs, and it was uphill from there.

What does the name "Day & Night Watches" represent?

The meaning behind Day & Night Watches is all about hard work and not forgetting exactly where you came from. We’ve all been through personal hardships and battles. Maybe we’re working through them now. We’ve all been through that particular path called adversity. And what do we have in common as we figure our way out? We have to grind to be able to exceed expectations every single day and every single night.

When I went through those battles, I noticed my watch had scratches and bruises. Every single time I looked at it, it reminded me of where I came from, to keep on pushing, and to follow through. Those were the important things to be reminded of. And that’s what Day & Night Watches is all about.



For whom do you make watches?

I make my timepieces to cater to everyone, from those who go into the office every day to those who work with their hands in rougher elements. I want to offer a unique and durable timepiece that provides a quality timepiece. My design also provides versatility so my watch-wearers can dress a piece up for a formal event or pair their watch with a more laid-back, casual outfit.



What do you attribute the rapid success of your business to?

It’s been a blessing in so many ways. My goal is to make my brand a motivation for those who want to start their own business. I’m a firm believer in hard work and changing your path to make your life and future generations better.

We must decide to push forward and pursue our goals. The moment that is done, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.