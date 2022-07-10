Market for APAC Antibody-Drug Conjugates Contract Is Developing Due To The Rising Frequency of Cancer | Fact.MR’s Study
Value of Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 15.5% during 2022 – 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract industry revenues were valued at US$ 8.1Bn in 2021 and have been predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to cross the value of US$ 39 Bn. During the historical period of 2015-2021, the market segment for cleavable linkers expanded at a CAGR of 12.6 %, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 17.2 percent during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.
Antibody-drug conjugates are a type of biopharmaceutical used to treat cancer that consists of an antibody that targets a tumor antigen specifically a cytotoxic substance linked by a chemical linker. They're designed to allow the cytotoxic substance to be precisely targeted to kill tumor cells while causing minimal damage to healthy tissue. Because ADCs are a new class of biopharmaceuticals, their development necessitates are both chemical and biological expertise. Technical expertise in conjugation and linker development, as well as robust platforms, are provided by contract manufacturing companies.
The Asia Pacific led the antibody-drug conjugates contract manufacturing market with a 46.4 %revenue share in 2020. The Asia Pacific accounts for 48% of all new cancer cases worldwide. Out of all the cases, China holds nearly half of the sufferers.
The market for APAC antibody-drug conjugates contract is developing due to the rising frequency of cancer and the growing geriatric population. According to Globocan Data 2020, 52 % of cancer patients are 65 or older, and by 2040, this number is expected to quadruple. The most frequent cancer in China is lung cancer, which is followed by stomach, liver, colon, rectum, and breast cancers.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
● Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract market is expected to cross the market value of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2022.
● The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in terms of growth.
● Myeloma to be the most successful condition type with the expected CAGR of 17% CAGR in the next 10 years.
● US with US$ 7.3 Bn anticipated market value in 2032 to be the most promising revenue generating country.
Competitive Landscape
A number of regional and global players operating in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.
• In January 2022, Merck and ID Pharma Signed a Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing.
• In December 2021, Merck announced that it has joined forces with Innovative Biotech to support the establishment of Nigeria's first vaccine manufacturing facility.
• In July 2021, Recipharm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the fill-finish of vaccines and biotherapeutics in Morocco.
Some of the recent developments of Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market providers are as follows:
• In January 2022, Recipharm announced the purchase of GenIbet to expand its biologics platform.
• In August 2021, Recipharm announced that it has opened a new laboratory to boost its analytical services.
• In July 2021, Lonza Group has extended its relationship with a large biopharmaceutical sector client for the supply of an antibody-drug conjugate against hard-to-treat malignancies.
• In September 2020, Merck announced a EUR 59 million expansion of its ADC manufacturing capabilities at its Wisconsin site. This investment is likely to enable the large-scale production of increasingly effective chemicals for cancer therapy.
Market Segments Covered in Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market Industry Analysis
By Condition Type
• Myeloma
• Lymphoma
• Breast Cancer
• Other Condition Types
By Application
• Cleavable Linker
• Non-cleavable Linker
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of condition type (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and other Condition Types) and Application (Cleavable Linker and Non-cleavable Linker) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).
Questionnaire answered in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market report include:
• How the market for Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market has grown?
• What is the present and future outlook of the global Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market on the basis of region?
• What are the challenges and opportunities for the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market?
• Why the consumption of Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market highest in region?
• In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?
