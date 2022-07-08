Ball Eggleston Is a Top-Rated Personal Injury Firm in Lafayette, IN
Ball Eggleston is a full-service personal injury law firm serving individuals who have been injured in an accident due to someone else’s negligence.LAFAYETTE, IN, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ball Eggleston is pleased to announce they are a top-rated personal injury law firm in Lafayette, IN, providing individuals with the representation they need to get the compensation they deserve. Their qualified attorneys work closely with their clients to help navigate their cases with as little stress as possible.
When clients turn to Ball Eggleston, they will meet with their team to evaluate their cases and determine if they qualify for compensation due to injuries. Once the client chooses to move forward with their case, the lawyers will help them gather the appropriate documentation and file for a personal injury case. As a top-rated personal injury firm, they have helped their clients win significant settlements for injuries with compensation for lost wages, medical bills, pain and suffering, and more.
Ball Eggleston is dedicated to providing their clients with a high level of service and the competent representation and valuable advice they need to get the best outcome for their cases. They work hard to ensure their clients get the money they are owed without creating additional stress.
Anyone interested in learning about the personal injury law firm can find out more by visiting the Ball Eggleston website or by calling 1-765-742-9046.
In addition to personal injury cases, the law team handles estate planning, business law, family law, and criminal law.
Company: Ball Eggleston
Address: 201 Main Street, Suite 810
City: Lafayette
State: IN
Zip code: 47901
Telephone number: 1-765-742-9046
