Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,978 in the last 365 days.

How to Use Smart TV Scientifically

tv size calculator from tvsbook

tv size calculator from tvsbook

tv mounting heigh calculator from tvsbook

tv mounting heigh calculator from tvsbook

Watch TV

Watch TV

This article introduces how to use smart TV scientifically so that improve the life-span of TVs and protect people's health.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, health experts have suggested that people should have scientific methods and habits when using smart TVs, which can make the use of smart TVs safer and longer, and scientifically protect people's health.

TV users should use the TV Size Calculator to calculate a reasonable TV size for the space before purchasing a TV. If the TV is too small, people's vision will be limited. If the size of the TV is too large, it will cause harm to the human eyes.

When installing the TV, the TV should be placed in the middle of the viewing field. If mounting the TV on the wall, use the TV Mounting Height Calculator and calculate the most suitable mounting height based on the TV size and viewing distance.

TVs should be operated in accordance with the TV usage rules and guidelines. For example, Sharp TV users can refer to the guide on how to download apps on Sharp Smart TV to add apps to their TV. At the same time, be careful not to install too much useless software on the TV, because it will cause problems such as stuttering and unclear playback.

TV users also need to maintain the TV. The TV should not be switched on and off repeatedly without restraint, which will accelerate aging and affect its service life; the TV should be placed in a cool, dry, and ventilated place. In thunderstorm weather, it is best to unplug the power plug and the antenna (or cable) plug to avoid the hazards of lightning to ensure the safe use of the TV.

Experts suggest that the scientific use of TV can greatly reduce the incidence of human-caused failures, eliminate the main safety hazards of TV sets, and effectively prolong the service life.

Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here

You just read:

How to Use Smart TV Scientifically

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.