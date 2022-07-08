How to Use Smart TV Scientifically
This article introduces how to use smart TV scientifically so that improve the life-span of TVs and protect people's health.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, health experts have suggested that people should have scientific methods and habits when using smart TVs, which can make the use of smart TVs safer and longer, and scientifically protect people's health.
TV users should use the TV Size Calculator to calculate a reasonable TV size for the space before purchasing a TV. If the TV is too small, people's vision will be limited. If the size of the TV is too large, it will cause harm to the human eyes.
When installing the TV, the TV should be placed in the middle of the viewing field. If mounting the TV on the wall, use the TV Mounting Height Calculator and calculate the most suitable mounting height based on the TV size and viewing distance.
TVs should be operated in accordance with the TV usage rules and guidelines. For example, Sharp TV users can refer to the guide on how to download apps on Sharp Smart TV to add apps to their TV. At the same time, be careful not to install too much useless software on the TV, because it will cause problems such as stuttering and unclear playback.
TV users also need to maintain the TV. The TV should not be switched on and off repeatedly without restraint, which will accelerate aging and affect its service life; the TV should be placed in a cool, dry, and ventilated place. In thunderstorm weather, it is best to unplug the power plug and the antenna (or cable) plug to avoid the hazards of lightning to ensure the safe use of the TV.
Experts suggest that the scientific use of TV can greatly reduce the incidence of human-caused failures, eliminate the main safety hazards of TV sets, and effectively prolong the service life.
