Kohinoor Kaleido – A New Launch by Kohinoor Group
Inspired by the 5 elements of nature, Kohinoor Kaleido offers luxury & premium 2 BHK flats in New Kharadi & one of the most alluring 3 BHK flats in New Kharadi.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With esthetic plans, wonderful insides, and alluring finishings, homes at Kohinoor Kaleido are really a top-notch insight. Similarly, like the spacious rooms to breathe and exclusive benefits, the project accompanies open grounds and sweeping conveniences.
So, if you are on a quest for new flats in New Kharadi, which are genuinely class separated, set your eyes at Kohinoor Kaleido. Offering luxury and premium 2 BHK flats in New Kharadi and one of the most alluring 3 BHK flats in New Kharadi, this astounding venture is intended to enchant each abode you board.
The Legendary Kohinoor of Cricket – Mr Kapil Dev Inaugurated the New Launch of Kohinoor of Real Estate – Kohinoor Kaleido
Kohinoor Kaleido launch was one of a kind event launch in the real estate world. Kohinoor invited the Kohinoor of Cricket the living legend Mr Kapil Dev to inaugurate the launch event. Mr Kapil Dev graced the event and showered with precious thoughts and best wishes for future endeavours to attendees
Kapil Dev himself is the epitome of success and Kohinoor Group has been leading the real estate sector for the last 38 years and continuing the legacy to deliver unmatchable service and dwellings that speaks the language of success and pride.
A Collection of world-Class Amenities
Kohinoor Kaleido New Kharadi is venturing towards conveying a vibrant lifestyle to occupants. Integrated with the expansive green spaces and beautiful all-encompassing views of nature, the undertaking welcomes a lifestyle amid nature. The project highlights the extravagance of living comfortably in the lap of appealing convenience. Being a very much associated property in Kharadi Annexe, it goes with a couple of regional benefits. With the luxurious ambience and the most excessive comforts, the spot renames lavish living at ease.
Kohinoor Kaleido is a classic example of infrastructure that provides a premium set of amenities that upscales the living standard of every resident. Kohinoor Kaleido has some one-of-a-kind amenities to offer, for instance, Eco-Pond, Butterfly Garden, Urban Forest Living, and so on.
- Gym
- Multipurpose Sports Court
- Yoga / Meditation Courtyard
- Outdoor Exercise Area
- Multipurpose Hall
- Amphitheatre with Seating Pods
- Senior Citizens' Area
- Barbeque Area with Alfresco Dining
- Party Lawn
- Children's Play Area
- Outdoor Board Games
- Sand Pit with Slides
- Indoor Games: Housing Pool, Table Tennis and Board Games
- Swimming Pool
- Kids' Pool
- Creche
- Business Lounge
- Tree Covered Pathway
Connect Better with the World
Kohinoor Kaleido is conceptualized in a well-connected area to most of the key destinations in New Kharadi, Pune. Best for nature darlings, the project is enclosed by extravagant metropolitan living and broad living spaces.
Kohinoor Kaleido is one of those new residential projects close to EON IT Park that in like manner values seamless connectivity to spots of an ordinary drive. Kohinoor Kaleido is situated in New Kharadi, Pune in very close proximity to Schools, Hospitals, Commercial Hubs, and other Social Touchpoints.
Last Thoughts
The change of Kharadi and the ascent of New Kharadi to extravagant residential communities have added new aspects to the cosmopolitan culture of Pune. The home seekers who are looking for more premium and luxury flats in Pune find a variety of choices in New Kharadi created by renowned developers in the real estate sector, Kohinoor Group being one such name.
With the introduction of Kohinoor Kaleido, Kohinoor Group is striving to develop a community full of luxury and convenient living and offer them an urban forest lifestyle with a touch of premium-ness.
