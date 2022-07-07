Governor Cooper Signs 11 Bills into Law

Today,Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:
Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 674:
"Victims of sexual assault deserve access to a rape kit without being further victimized by being charged for it. This new law will also strengthen the state’s DNA database used to catch criminals by including domestic violence and assault crimes."
