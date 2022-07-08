Control on Volatility and High Raw Materials Cost: A Key to Success within Advanced High Strength Steel Industry
The global market for AHSS is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent study by Fact.MR on advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market offers a 10-year forecast between 2020 and 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market.
The latest report by Fact.MR on global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) evaluated an impressive trajectory in historical period, after a slight downswing due to COVID-19, the market has gained a high momentum with a steady growth of over 8.5% CAGR through 2030. Owing to the rising demand from the automotive industry for weight reduction & higher fuel efficiency in light weight vehicles has heightened the demand for AHSS.
For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2995
The advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market is poised to surpass US$ 36 Bn by 2030-end. Burgeoning demand for light weight vehicles and 3rd generation AHSS form automotive industry post-pandemic is accelerating the sales. Therefore, bolstering the demand for advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market.
With frequent technology updates, manufacturers are inclining towards sustainable technology and advanced functions & application of AHSS in automobiles to generate revenue and reduce the loss witnessed due to COVID-19, which is further fostering the sales of advanced high strength steels, projects Fact.MR study.
AHSS Development to be Driven by Strict Fuel Economy Norms
The role of material manufacturing emissions in a vehicle's lifetime environmental effect was examined in a recent research done by the Steel Recycling Institute (SRI). According to the study, AHSS-intensive cars emit less pollution during their lifetime than aluminum-intensive vehicles in every type of vehicle examined, including sedans, trucks, SUVs, and alternative powertrain vehicles.
When compared to traditional steel, new grades of AHSS enable automakers to cut vehicle weight by 25% to 39%. The AHSS system decreases a vehicle's overall weight by 170-270 kg, resulting in a 3-4.5 metric tonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during the vehicle's entire life cycle.
"Prominent automakers are focusing on adapting green technology to achieve improved safety and fuel economy requirements to generate attractive revenue. Hence, the demand for passenger car segment is expected to grow 2.3X in the upcoming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.
For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2995
Key Takeaways
• Europe expected to retain its dominance owing to the well-established automotive industry
• North America expected to emerge as a potential market
• By vehicle type, passenger vehicle expected to be most lucrative
• Dual phase (DP) advanced high strength steel type segment expected to be dominant
• East & South Asia and Oceania expected to be the most lucrative regions
Prominent Drivers
• Increased demand for high strength steels from automotive and construction industry to be a key driver
• Effective attributes such as improved efficiency of products at low temperature of AHSS to stimulate the growth
• High investment and favorable government initiatives to create wide growth opportunities
Key Restraints
• High production cost and increased raw material prices are likely to hinder sales
• Continuous technological advancement and need for ultra-high strength steels to create a challenge for the growth in upcoming years, hampering the demand
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players profiled by Fact.MR includes AK Steel Holding Corp, ArcelorMittal SA., Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., Big River Steel, Nucor Corp, POSCO, Steel Technologies LLC, Tata Steel Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, and SSAB AB among others. Leading players' collaboration with prominent automakers is a strong key focus for the manufacturers to recuperate from the loss witnessed amid COVID-19.
For instance, in March 2021, United Steel Corporation announced the acquisition of The Nano Steel Company Inc., as a part of U.S. Steel's ongoing commitment to offer customers the world's best selection of advanced high-strength steels across the globe.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2995
The report covers following Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market:
• Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market
• Latest industry Analysis on Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
• Key trends Analysis of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
• Changing Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market demand and consumption of diverse products
• Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
• New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
• Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market major players
• Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market sales in Asia Pacific will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
Key Questions Covered in the Report
• Which region will remain the most lucrative for advanced high strength steel market?
• Which vehicle type holds the major market share for advanced high strength steel (AHSS)?
• What will be the key drivers for the advanced high strength steel market?
• What will be the challenges that key players would face due to Covid-19?
• What will be the market outlook for AHSS in the upcoming years?
Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:
Steel Pipe Coatings Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/2106/steel-pipe-coatings-market ) - The steel pipe coatings market saw a substantial decrease in growth in 2020 with worldwide revenues down 1.4% year-on-year. Steel pipe coating revenue will grow 1.6X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 12.8 Bn by 2031.
Steel Tubes Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/480/steel-tubes-market )- Global Steel Tubes Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 93.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 114.8 billion by the end of 2032.
Steel Powder Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/3659/steel-powder-market )- Steel powder market will be extensively driven by powdered metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and relatively new technologies like MIM and DeD.
Steel Casing Pipes Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/5140/steel-casing-pipes-market )- Steel Casing Pipes Market By Type (Stainless steel, Carbon steel, Alloy steel, Mild steel), By Application (Casing, Tubing), By End use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewage) - Global Review 2020 to 2030.
Steel Bar Magnet Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/5312/steel-bar-magnet-market ) - Steel Bar Magnets are used across industries ranging from automotive industry, aerospace & defense, energy, medical and bundle of other applications in the market.
Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/1410/global-pipeline-thermal-insulation-materials-market )- Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Calcium Silicate, Ceramic Fibre, Cellular Glass, Glass Mineral Wool), By Temperature (100 Â°C â€“ 200 Â°C, 200 Â°C â€“ 500 Â°C, Above 500 Â°C), By End-Use Industry, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032
Ammonium Thiosulfate Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/2421/ammonium-thiosulfate-market )- Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Analysis by Grade (Photographic Ammonium Thiosulfate, Industrial Ammonium Thiosulfate), by End Use (Agriculture, Leachants, Photographic Fixing Salt), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032.
Metal Coatings Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/2381/metal-coatings-market ) - Metal Coatings Market Analysis by Product Type (Fluoropolymers, Polyurethanes, Polyester, Plastisol), by Process (Coil, Extrusion, Hot Dip Galvanizing), by Form (Liquid, Powder), by End-Use & Regional Forecast 2022-2032.
Natural Gelling Agents Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/natural-gelling-agents-market ) - Natural Gelling Agents Market Analysis by Product Type (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin), by Application (Personal Care, Makeup Products Formulation, Food & Beverages), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032
Anup Kumar
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here