Newmarket, Ontario Auction Professional Joins National Auctioneers Association

NEWMARKET, ON, CANADA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newmarket, Ontario auctioneer Vitaly Kaidanov, of Domus Optima Co. Ltd., has joined the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) – a testament to his commitment to professionalism and providing a top auction business to Ontarians.

By joining the NAA, Vitaly Kaidanov becomes part of a thriving, dedicated membership organization that has been in existence since 1949. NAA is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the auction industry and auction professionals. Through summits, classes and online portals, the NAA strives to promote its members, so that they become the preferred auction professionals used in the marketplace.

Being able to display the NAA logo means members are proud to promote the auction method of marketing and NAA, while they uphold a strict Code of Ethics in their day-to-day business.

Domus Optima Co. Ltd. was founded in 2018 to introduce an innovative approach to buying and selling real estate in Canada through a simple and clear real estate auction platform. In late 2021, a dedicated Domus Optima Real Estate Auctions online platform was launched. Domus Optima Real Estate Auctions are designed to accommodate each and every type of homebuyer and seller, and to assist real estate agents/brokers with reaching their goals. Domus Optima Co. Ltd. is committed to helping perspective buyers and sellers find or sell their “DOMUS OPTIMA” – BEST HOME (in Latin) with ease and transparency. Domus Optima's first home auction took place in June, 2022.

