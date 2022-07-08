Top Factors to Choose a Good Projector 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Projector has gained popularity among households in 2022. There are many factors to consider before choosing a good projector.
Budget
For households who use the projector as a video player, the best projector under $500 is a good option. For people who just use the projector occasionally, the best projector under $100 is a better choice. For people using the projector as a TV replacement, the budget should be more than $1,000 to achieve a better effect.
Purpose
The projector can be divided into two types for household use projector, including a portable projector and a home theater projector. The best portable projector 2022 is a good option for those who want to use the projector for camping. The home theater projectors bring an immersive viewing experience for people at home.
Brightness
The brightness determines the viewing effect of the projector under ambient light. If the brightness is low, then the projection image may be dim and blurry during the daytime. In contrast, the projection image looks colorful and vivid if the brightness is high.
Light source
There are three mainstream light sources on the projector market, including traditional lamps, laser, and LED. Compared with lamp projectors, LED projectors and laser projectors have much longer lamp life and less maintenance.
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
