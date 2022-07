Communities benefit from emergency operations centre funding

CANADA, July 7 - Local governments and First Nations across British Columbia will receive $3,205,823.95 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows.

Adams Lake Indian Band – EOC capacity-building initiative

Total approved funding: $24,902.32

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Tofino, Ucluelet, regional – bolstering Alberni-Clayquot EOCs through regional readiness

Total approved funding: $65,115

Ashcroft Indian Band – EOC project

Total approved funding: $23,500

Bowen Island Municipality – EOC capacity-building 2.0

Total approved funding: $25,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – EOC equipment and exercise program development

Total approved funding: $24,855

Capital Regional District – EOC upgrade

Total approved funding: $24,665

Cariboo Regional District – EOC training and equipment upgrades

Total approved funding: $10,663.29

Central Kootenay Regional District – EOC equipment

Total approved funding: $25,000

Central Okanagan Regional District – large-format printer and equipment

Total approved funding: $24,959

Central Saanich – training and equipment upgrade

Total approved funding: $25,000

Comox Valley Regional District – Hosting with Humility: adapting the EOC structure to expand host community capacity

Total approved funding: $24,700

Cowichan Tribes – Strengthening Cowichan Tribes’ EOC capacity

Total approved funding: $25,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District, Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, North Cowichan – EOC mobile project

Total approved funding: $125,000

Dawson Creek – building emergency response capacity

Total approved funding: $14,589.60

Daylu Dena Council – EOC VHF communications project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Ditidaht First Nation – EOC set-up

Total approved funding: $25,000

Doig River First Nation – EOC equipment and training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Esquimalt – EOC IT equipment

Total approved funding: $22,490

Fraser Lake – equipment upgrade

Total approved funding: $14,885.80

Fraser Valley Regional District – disaster and emergency dashboard

Total approved funding: $25,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – communications and training improvements

Total approved funding: $25,000

Gitanyow Band – EOC communications

Total approved funding: $10,581

Granisle – improved EOC capacity through situational response training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Heiltsuk Nation – Taking Care of Our Community

Total approved funding: $25,000

Highlands – East Fire Hall back-up generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

Hope – emergency power supply

Total approved funding: $25,000

Hupačasath First Nation – emergency-preparedness generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

K’ómoks First Nation – KFN EOC trailer and training

Total approved funding: $24,327.19

Kent – EOC technology upgrades

Total approved funding: $25,000

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – EOC capacity enhancement

Total approved funding: $17,288

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – emergency operations and training

Total approved funding: $20,910

Kwakiutl Band Council – EOC development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Kwantlen First Nation – KFN EOC training development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Langford – establish dedicated EOC room

Total approved funding: $20,950

Lillooet – EOC capacity-building

Total approved funding: $25,000

Mackenzie – EOC communications upgrades

Total approved funding: $25,000

McBride – EOC equipment and training

Total approved funding: $12,263

Merritt – EOC 2022

Total approved funding: $24,959.01

Metchosin – EOC support

Total approved funding: $25,000

Midway – 2022 EOC project

Total approved funding: $24,860

Mount Waddington Regional District – EOC equipment and supply upgrade

Total approved funding: $25,000

Nelson – EOC enhancement (continued)

Total approved funding: $25,000

North Okanagan Regional District – EOC emergency power generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

North Saanich – EOC staff training

Total approved funding: $24,038

Nuxalk First Nation – EOC generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

Okanagan Indian Band – EOC improvements

Total approved funding: $24,984.40

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver, regional – 2022 joint EOC training and technology

Total approved funding: $99,130

Osoyoos – EOC computer network upgrade

Total approved funding: $25,000

Pauquachin First Nation, Tseycum First Nation, Tsawout First Nation, Tsartlip First Nation, regional – EOC staff training and equipment

Total approved funding: $97,400

Peace River Regional District – West Peace EOC upgrade

Total approved funding: $25,000

Pemberton – EOC IT and equipment upgrade

Total approved funding: $18,000

Penticton – staff training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Penticton Indian Band – EOC improvement

Total approved funding: $25,000

Pitt Meadows – EOC workstation chairs

Total approved funding: $25,000

Port Moody – Capstone of Learning project

Total approved funding: $23,802

Pouce Coupe – radios for EOC

Total approved funding: $24,840

Princeton – generator back-up power for EOC

Total approved funding: $25,000

qathet Regional District (Powell River) – EOC training exercises (July 2022-May 2023)

Total approved funding: $25,000

Qualicum Beach – Civic Centre emergency generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

Revelstoke – EOC communications and training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Saulteau First Nations – EOC set-up and public emergency communications

Total approved funding: $24,758.13

Sidney – EOC training and exercise

Total approved funding: $18,788

Simpcw First Nation – EOC virtually

Total approved funding: $25,000

Skuppah Indian Band – emergency preparation, capacity building and training

Total approved funding: $24,640

Smithers, Telkwa, regional – resiliency and mobile operations

Total approved funding: $50,000

Spuzzum First Nation – EOC development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Squamish – Squamish EOC

Total approved funding: $24,321

Squamish Nation – EOC communications enhancement

Total approved funding: $18,210.28

Stewart – EOC preparedness 2022

Total approved funding: $18,000

Strathcona Regional District, Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation,

Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis, Zeballos, regional – public warning capacity enhancement

Total approved funding: $180,200

Stz’uminus First Nation – EOC capacity development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Sunshine Coast Regional District – EOC communication modernization

Total approved funding: $25,000

Surrey – emergency public notifications and city staff training

Total approved funding: $23,595.49

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc – EOC training and equipment

Total approved funding: $24,130.91

Tla’amin Nation – emergency services radio network

Total approved funding: $25,000

Tsawwassen First Nation – EOC training 2022

Total approved funding: $9,720

Tumbler Ridge – EOC IT enhancements

Total approved funding: $25,000

Vanderhoof – EMP EOC development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Vernon – 2022 EOC training and equipment

Total approved funding: $25,000

Victoria – smoke and heat readiness

Total approved funding: $12,800

View Royal – equipment and installation, supplies and training

Total approved funding: $25,000

We Wai Kai Nation – EOC development

Total approved funding: $25,000

West Moberly First Nations – WMFN EOC communications

Total approved funding: $25,000

Whistler – EOC training and exercise 2022

Total approved funding: $25,000

Wuikinuxv Nation – EOC improvements

Total approved funding: $25,000