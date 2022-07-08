Consultation on potential reforms to the Integrity Commission Act 2009

8 July 2022

Elise Archer, Attorney-General



The Tasmanian community is invited to have its say on the ‘Integrity Commission Act 2009 – Legislative Reform Discussion Paper’ (the Discussion Paper)', which is now available for public comment.

The Discussion Paper responds to the 2016 Independent Review of the Integrity Commission Act 2009, completed by the Hon William Cox AC, RFD, ED, QC in addition to consultation with the Integrity Commission.

The Government accepted the majority of the 55 recommendations from the review, either in full or in principle, noting that some recommendations required further consideration and consultation.

A first tranche of amendments to address several technical and other relatively straightforward matters passed Parliament in 2017.

Our Government has progressed consideration of the remaining recommendations, noting the obvious disruption that has occurred across the last several years due to the pandemic.

The Discussion Paper consultation process will inform the development of a draft Bill, which will also be released for further consultation.

In addition to the public submission process, the Department of Justice will continue to work closely with the Integrity Commission and other key stakeholders in developing the draft Bill.

The Discussion Paper and details on how to make a submission are available on the Department of Justice website (https://www.justice.tas.gov.au/community-consultation).

Submissions close on Friday, 16 September 2022.

