Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,915 in the last 365 days.

Consultation on potential reforms to the Integrity Commission Act 2009



8 July 2022

Elise Archer, Attorney-General

The Tasmanian community is invited to have its say on the ‘Integrity Commission Act 2009 – Legislative Reform Discussion Paper’ (the Discussion Paper)', which is now available for public comment.

The Discussion Paper responds to the 2016 Independent Review of the Integrity Commission Act 2009, completed by the Hon William Cox AC, RFD, ED, QC in addition to consultation with the Integrity Commission.

The Government accepted the majority of the 55 recommendations from the review, either in full or in principle, noting that some recommendations required further consideration and consultation.

A first tranche of amendments to address several technical and other relatively straightforward matters passed Parliament in 2017.

Our Government has progressed consideration of the remaining recommendations, noting the obvious disruption that has occurred across the last several years due to the pandemic.

The Discussion Paper consultation process will inform the development of a draft Bill, which will also be released for further consultation.

In addition to the public submission process, the Department of Justice will continue to work closely with the Integrity Commission and other key stakeholders in developing the draft Bill.

The Discussion Paper and details on how to make a submission are available on the Department of Justice website (https://www.justice.tas.gov.au/community-consultation).

Submissions close on Friday, 16 September 2022.

More Media Releases from Elise Archer

More Media Releases from the Attorney-General

You just read:

Consultation on potential reforms to the Integrity Commission Act 2009

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.