Center Point, Alabama Restarts Automated Stop Sign Enforcement Program with Warning Period
Center Point, Alabama
NovoaGlobal® to Provide Automated Stop Sign Enforcement Program Beginning July 11th with 30-Day Warning Period
Stop sign running is a preventable cause of deadly collisions and life-altering injuries. We are proud to provide the latest technology to the City of Center Point”CENTER POINT, ALABAMA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Center Point, Alabama restarts its stop sign camera program to encourage safe driving at dangerous stop sign intersections in the City. Officials worked with vendor NovoaGlobal, Inc. to re-install cameras where the most dangerous stop sign running occurs. The stop sign camera enforcement program will begin on Monday, July 11th with a 30-day warning period. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin with a fine of $110.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
Accidents from stop sign running are preventable. The following dangerous intersections will be monitored:
• 25th Avenue NE at 23rd Avenue NE (southwestbound)
• Polly Reed Road NE and Reed Road NE (southbound and eastbound)
National statistics reveal that one-third of all intersection crashes in the United States occur at stop sign-controlled intersections.
The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that run stop signs. If a driver runs a stop sign, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Center Point Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review. During the initial warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.
“Stop sign running is a preventable cause of deadly collisions and life-altering injuries,” said Carlos Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO. “We are proud to provide the latest technology to the City of Center Point in order to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Center Point’s families and visitors.”
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 407-789-3607 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety