Eddy Andrews Launches Innovative Digital Marketing Website
A company that's helping Australian businesses grow sales through innovative marketing strategies, has unveiled a new website, ‘Eddy Andrews Digital Agency’.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The website is a culmination of years of experience in online marketing. Eddy has put together an easy-to-use platform that features a dynamic design that delivers impactful and engaging content to visitors while focusing on providing a user-friendly experience for potential customers and clients.
It was of utmost importance to Eddy to have a website that represented what the business does. It is easy to navigate and provides information about the services offered and has a contact form for potential customers to reach out to the company.
Eddy says, “I want to be able to help as many businesses as I can.” As such, the site features a blog with helpful articles about website design, tips for improving search engine presence, social media marketing, video marketing and more. Some articles include “How to Get the Most out of Social Media Ads Budget” and “9 Tips to Help Grow Business”.
The website is simple with a home page that summarises the business and website has to offer. The main navigation menu takes visitors to further ‘about’ information, the blog page and the contact portal. To avoid site visitors landing on a different website two forwarding domains have been embedded, these are www.eddy-andrews.com.au and www.eddy-andrews.com.
With the world continually moving towards online functions, it is more imperative than ever to have a website for business. The online presence of a business can have a huge impact on its success, which is why this launch is so important to Eddy.
Even if a business does not sell a product online, consumers will visit a website before they make a purchase of a service or visit a physical place, such as a restaurant. It is also important to stress that the quality of the website matters too, as it will impact the results.
Eddy Andrews chose to add a blog to his site to boost credibility and presence. With several people providing similar services, it was important to him to be able to provide quality information to visitors before they became a customer.
It was important to Eddy to have a strong SEO-optimised website that would increase traffic and potential leads. With the ability for the website to show in search engine results, the opportunity was created to drastically increase the business's customer base.
Websites have become a key part of business today and even providing something as simple as a landing page can help businesses get discovered. Eddy Andrews Digital Agency can create an engaging website that is search engine friendly and mobile responsive, so they look good on any device!
Eddy’s digital agency focuses on working with Australian businesses to grow revenue. The company's primary goal is to help businesses develop a successful online presence and drive more visitors to their sites. He has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing with a combined 25 years of experience within his team.
Founded in 2015, the company's core service is the creation and development of engaging websites and content for growing businesses, Eddy says, “We focus on high return of investment.” With the goal of delivering high-quality pay-per-click (PPC) advertisements and other paid advertising services, Eddy Andrews Digital Agency has the mission to be a leader in the digital marketing industry.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out and get in contact, either through the website or with the details below.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook