Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,901 in the last 365 days.

RIO VERDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH HOUSE OF LITHIUM LTD.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Verde Industries Inc. ("Rio Verde") announces that the agreement (the "Agreement") with House of Lithium Ltd. as previously announced on January 28, 2022 has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not proceed.

About Rio Verde

Rio Verde is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia. Rio Verde has no material assets and does not conduct any operations or active business, other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the company to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.

For further information, please contact:

Rio Verde Industries Inc.
Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Binyomin Posen
Rio Verde Industries Inc.
email us here

You just read:

RIO VERDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH HOUSE OF LITHIUM LTD.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.