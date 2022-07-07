RIO VERDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH HOUSE OF LITHIUM LTD.
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Verde Industries Inc. ("Rio Verde") announces that the agreement (the "Agreement") with House of Lithium Ltd. as previously announced on January 28, 2022 has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not proceed.
About Rio Verde
Rio Verde is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia. Rio Verde has no material assets and does not conduct any operations or active business, other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the company to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.
For further information, please contact:
Rio Verde Industries Inc.
Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Binyomin Posen
Rio Verde Industries Inc.
