Mailing List Website has extensive mailing lists for meal kit mail order buyers throughout the US and Canada

As the economy continues to flux and the looming specter of another recession sits on the horizon, more people are looking for value in their food.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help businesses and charities increase their reach to potential new customers, clients, or donors. For those groups that prefer to work with companies, there are many comprehensive business postal mailing lists available. These listings come complete with appropriate contact details like the most relevant decision-makers corporate title, name, and phone number.
Other organizations aim their products or services at the general public. These groups will be better served by the wide array of consumer postal mailing lists available. These databases have a range of different metrics to work with for both geographic and demographic needs. Whether it’s B2B or general retail marketing strategies, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help.
The Conception Of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was the brainchild of a disabled veteran. Having finished all military service duties, it was decided to move in a different direction; growth rather than defense. That growth would be economical, By helping businesses to acquire more customers or clients. A start-up was formed focused on this goal and today boasts a staff with over 50 years of collective professional experience in the marketing industry.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing made its initial foray into the industry in a period of flux. Traditional marketing strategies such as television and radio advertising continued to dominate, but digital marketing was pioneering new ground and quickly gaining attention. The company focused on direct mail marketing and imparted vital skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. When digital surprised no one by being a new major contender in marketing, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing had the data-centric skills to take advantage of this. It offered digital marketing, enjoying an early mover advantage for itself and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded its operational range far past its initial limit of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the United States is now covered, including Alaska and Hawaii. The entire North American continent is also served, with databases for markets in Canada and Mexico. Even for businesses that want to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and use listings for European Union markets like France.
The Meal Kit Phenomenon
Meal kits have really come into their own in the last few years, one of the effects of the global pandemic. A “meal kit” is a collection of raw ingredients, typically of premium quality, provided in sufficient quantity to follow a provided recipe for a set number of diners. In other words, meal kits give homeowners everything they need to make a meal themselves, but eliminate the need to research a recipe, then go shopping for the ingredients and measure them out according to diner plans. Everything has already been sorted out and delivered straight to the door.
Meal kits were a novelty in past years, but the global pandemic significantly boosted sales for this concept. As people eliminated visiting restaurants from their lifestyle for health and safety reasons, there was still a desire to try out different foods. Meal kits addressed this.
Who Buys Meal Kits?
The market for meal kits tends to skew to younger demographics. The Millennial and Generation X demographics, in particular, comprise over 60% of the market for this product. Meal kit buyers tend to be educated, employed full-time, or self-employed. In most cases, they live a busy lifestyle, largely consumed by professional obligations.
The chief reason this market buys meal kits is to access variety in eating while saving time. Meal kits eliminate the need to go shopping for ingredients or go out to a restaurant while still requiring some effort to prepare the meals at home. This makes for specific marketing opportunities for similar products or services aimed at customers interested in better options at home.
Reaching Meal Kit Buyers
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has databases for meal kit buyers all over America. Comprehensive lists are available for nationwide efforts, but these can also be narrowed in focus. Regional marketing, for example, can target a specific area, like the Pacific Northwest. Targeting can also be scoped down to a single state, such as meal kit buyers in Oregon. Even single neighborhoods in a town or city can be focused on, such as only meal kit buyers in Arlington Heights, Portland.
Specific demographic metrics can also organize databases. Meal kit buyers can be targeted by ethnicity, such as primarily Latin-American meal kit buyers. Meal kit buyers can also be targeted by faith, such as targeting mainly Jewish buyers. Financial categories can also be used if there’s a desire to target only middle-class meal kit buyers.
Contact details can be provided in whatever formats are required. Direct mail gets physical mailing addresses, while digital marketing plans receive email addresses as needed. Telemarketing campaigns can get home or business phone numbers. Even text/SMS-based marketing strategies can get cell phone numbers for use.
Some clients may be interested in handling a direct mail campaign but lack experience. Turnkey direct mail solutions are available to fill these concerns. This service takes clients through every stage of the direct mail process under guidance. From concept and design, material manufacturing and printing, and finally distribution using the desired databases, it’s all there. Everything happens under one roof, eliminating the need to source and vet the different vendors normally required at each phase of the campaign.
If you want to market to meal kit buyers in the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
