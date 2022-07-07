Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,902 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on Biden-Harris Administration’s Proposed Transportation Emissions Reduction Framework

DELAWARE, July 7 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) proposed rule for states and metropolitan areas to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Meeting our climate obligations requires focusing on the greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. economy — the transportation sector. Congress created a national goal of making our roads, highways, and bridges environmentally sustainable a decade ago. At that time, we directed the U.S. Department of Transportation to establish a system for states to measure their performance towards that goal — an authority the department has rightly used to propose the establishment of greenhouse gas performance measures.

“This proposal will fulfill the original congressional intent of performance management and improve the functioning of our highway programs. Importantly, it will help protect Americans from deadly extreme weather events such as heatwaves, storms, floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters. I am glad to see the Biden-Harris Administration take this regulatory step.

“In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we provided resources to ensure that states would develop their own plans for reducing transportation emissions. These programs will work together to help us achieve a more sustainable future on our highways.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on Biden-Harris Administration’s Proposed Transportation Emissions Reduction Framework

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.