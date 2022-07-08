Little Echo Aims to Revolutionize the Beauty World with Its Sustainable Approach to Hair and Skin Care
In just over two years in business, the small business has topped over $6 million in sales, driven by its eco-conscious product philosophy
We’re proud to give people access to affordable beauty, health, and lifestyle products that can help them embrace a more sustainable way of living that protects our planet.”EXETER, ENGLAND, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Echo, a small UK-based hair and wellness lifestyle company, is transforming the way the industry does business with its plastic-free approach to beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products. And the brand's philosophy is paying off, earning it legions of devotees that have switched to Little Echo's environmentally-friendly products. The brand's instant popularity has scaled it from £2.5 million during its first year to £4 million in year two.
While Little Echo offers a wide range of wellness and home products, including eco-friendly kitchen and home goods, the brand's best-sellers are its skin and hair care products. Little Echo's beauty products are handmade in-house in Devon, and all product containers are plastic-free.
In developing its products, the Little Echo team has also focused on creating goods that defy handmade product norms, which are typically characterized by bland scents and packaging. Instead, Little Echo’s products are known for their vibrant packaging and colors and bright, bold scents.
In its eco-friendly haircare lineup, the brand features shampoo and conditioner bars, hair oils, root care, and hair masks. Consumers can also bundle products for a total hair care package. Little Echo's skincare line boasts products designed for all skin types, including mature and acne-prone skin, and includes face creams and cleansers, face masks, oils, hyaluronic acid, and face toners. Included in its lineup of body products are moisturizers, massage bars, body scrubs, deodorants, shaving supplies, and more, as well as products for men.
Little Echo was founded by 25-year-old Nicole Fifield. In launching Little Echo, Fifield bootstrapped the entire organization, funding the eco-conscious startup herself. She has now turned it into a profitable small business leading the way in a more sustainable approach to beauty and wellness.
“Little Echo is on a mission to turn plastic-free into a mainstream philosophy while still keeping products affordable for the everyday consumer,” said Fifield “We’re proud to give people access to affordable beauty, health, and lifestyle products that can help them embrace a more sustainable way of living that protects our planet."
To learn more about Little Echo and to shop its earth-friendly, plastic-free health, beauty, and lifestyle products, visit https://littleechoshop.co.uk/.
About Little Echo
Founded in January 2020 in Exeter, Devon, UK. Started as MY LITTLE ECO SHOP, Little Echo is committed to bringing affordable eco-options to the market. The shop sources the best eco products on the market that are affordable and minimalistic. Little Echo’s mission is to create a minimalistic collection of eco-products that don't push consumerism through greenwashing but instead host a collection of bare essential eco products that are fairly priced for consumers.
