I Am Only Mary – The book with profound messages
Thomas W. Atzberger presents I Am Only Mary to give a starting point to people who want to seek God’s pathCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, OH: I Am Only Mary, by Thomas Atzberger, has various spiritual messages of hope that will encourage readers to trust God’s path in this despairing world. It is an inspirational novel with powerful messages that will help readers find comfort and courage—particularly those who struggle with anxiety and fear. The book depicts Mary’s life, showing how she was just an ordinary girl but reached the pedestal of being Jesus’ mother through her intelligent yet faithful devotion to God. Like Mary, we can also have the confidence to overcome the hardship of life and seek comfort within.
The book shares inspiring lessons from the life of Blessed Mary. Each event is a reminder that all people are God’s children. Ultimately, by understanding the messages given in I Am Only Mary, readers can recognize God as the being who controls everything, yet is the one who offers protection and peace to those who have faith, and seek it by walking on the God-defined path.
Author Thomas Atzberger delves imaginatively into the areas of Mary’s life that are not explicitly depicted in the Gospels, such as her family life, her sinless normal-looking maturing, and her faithful acceptance of God’s amazing, confusing and dangerous mission for her. All of this is compiled and written to provide the readers with a unique sense of the Virgin Mary as an individual person whom we might have known as the kid up the street.
For the busy followers who desire to delve into the Bible but have no idea where to begin, Thomas’ book invites them with a starting point. From the start of Mary’s life as a child to her devotion to God’s will her chosen path is given with the details of the Bible’s verses and Gospel references so readers can orient themselves to the historical information of Christianity’s Jewish roots.
Bio: Thomas W. Atzberger is an educated author of I Am Only Mary. His thorough and mature research on Christianity and the Bible gives an informative dimension to his book. His professional credentials entail his role as a retired Judge Advocate of the US Air Force with over 40 years of law practice. He is also retired as an attorney and supervisor of stockbrokers. However, he has a keen interest in religion and ethics, an impression from his college years, from 1964 to 1967, at the Catholic seminary of the Cleveland Diocese. Currently, he is living in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife. They have three adult children who are out and about in the world. I Am Only Mary reflects his deep understanding of the messages that the lives of God's devoted people like Mary and Joseph carry for us.
If you need more information about the book, go to Thomas’ website, tomatzberger.com. It is also available from Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Am-Only-Mary-Thomas-Atzberger/dp/1449909957/ref=sr_1_1?crid=33HC3NGJB6WYG&keywords=i+am+only+mary+by+THOMAS+W.+ATZBERGER&qid=1657220988&s=books&sprefix=i+am+only+mary+by+thomas+w.+atzberger%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C254&sr=1-1
THOMAS W. ATZBERGER
Gnome Book Writing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other