Introduction: The Lord’s Provision And Protection Is Available For Readers
EINPresswire.com/ -- “My Law for The Church and All the People” is written by HIM, OUR LORD – authored by Ms. Lynn Katchmark. In THE LAW BOOK, HE PROVIDES A JUDGEMENT FOR AND TOWARD THE HEAD UNIT. The book is meant for educating men and women about the facts they do not as of yet.
Firstly, HIM: educates the readers about the facts which they might have neglected ever knowing about. After this, readers learn about HIM and HIS judgment of the Unit. The scripture references or biblical mentions judge the Head Unit.
“The Unit is not one who can be forgiven, the Head Unit is condemned for eternity”.
In THE BOOK, OUR LORD discusses the Unit’s unlawfulness/crimes. According to HIM, their crimes are unforgivable and condemnable. OUR LORD gives the reader a sense of hope by exposing the Unit in every way possible that they deserve. In THE LAW BOOK, THE LORD judges the head unit with his scripture from the Bible. The Unit will be punished.
The author does not make assumptions about the Unit’s punishment. In her book, Katchmark provides references from important scriptures from the Christian bible on the unit’s punishment.
Our LORD mentions as a statement of truth these scriptures to punish the head unit. According to the writer, this evil is unforgivable in the eyes of him. In THE BOOK, it highlighted all of the unit’s trespasses such as blasphemy against him or stealing worship from him, in his sanctuary.
In her book, Katchmark mentions a whole list of their crimes this leads one to understand that the unit’s crimes are not few. The Author, OUR LORD, discusses the Head Unit’s transgression.
According to MY LORD, the Head Unit will suffer an un-inevitable punishment. In THE LAW BOOK, OUR LORD, will see to it; the Head Unit’s Payment. According to the Author they, the Unit, are condemned for stealing worship from HIM.
What Does the Book Offer?
My Law for The Church and All the People offers the reader an understanding of the unit’s eternal condemnation. Katchmark’s book is perfect for those who are devoted to HIM, OUR LORD AND SAVIOR: and his purpose: his churches. That will include all and that is his purpose.
In THE LAW BOOK, I, HIM, provide a vast number of scripture references that put the unit down. Some of the scriptures are from important parts of the Christian bible such as the Psalm, Romans, Deuteronomy, Leviticus, and so forth.
“The Law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; the Testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.”
Psalm 19:7
“Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord! So then, on the one hand, I Myself with My Mind am serving the Law of God.”
Romans 7:25
“The word of Him, “YE SHALL BE SAVED” with all your heart and all your soul if you obey the Lord your God and his commands and decrees that are written in this Book of the Law and turn to the Lord your God with all your heart and all your soul”
Deuteronomy 30:10
““Ye shall be saved” if you do not oppress the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow and do not shed innocent blood in this place, and if you do not follow other gods to your own harm”
Jeremiah 7:6
“If they say, "Come along with us; let's lie in wait for innocent blood, let's waylay some harmless soul, let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit.” The Unit did harm innocent souls.”
Proverbs 1:11
“it did. The Unit did shed innocent blood. Their feet rush into sin; they are swift to shed innocent blood. They pursue evil schemes; acts of violence. Mark their ways”
Isaiah 59:7
“Surely these things happened to Judah according to the LORD’s command, in order to remove them from his presence because of the sins of Manassah and all he had done”
Kings 24:3
“Including the shedding of innocent blood.”
2 Kings 24:4
Lynn Katchmark
Lynn Katchmark
Gnome Book Writing
