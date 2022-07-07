Submit Release
No Doubt About It: Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Back With a Bang on New Single “doubtful”

Rob Eberle

Rob Eberle

Rob Eberle 2022

Rob 2022

Alternative Hyper Pop Tune Turns Plot of Mrs. Doubtfire into a Horror Movie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since exploding on the scene with his last EP “WHERE’S MY MIND?”, and fresh off gigs in New York and Nashville, international upstart Singer/Songwriter and producer Rob Eberle has dropped an impressive new single, “doubtful” to Spotify and all the major services, and video to YouTube.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1kZXaR205iyHwFt2sRCSuc?si=8d1c7bcbe032485d

https://youtu.be/8FTA7A1l-iM

“doubtful” is an introspective look at one’s life, self worth and relationships. The song was inspired by themes for the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle’s songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.

Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.

For More Information on Rob Eberle, Go To:
http://www.Instagram.com/robeberle

Management: Ethan Felizzari, CK Records 631-255-3590 ethan@ckproductionsnewyork.com

About Rob Eberle:
Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob’s ability to capture snapshots of his life and other’s experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre.

With his debut EP “WHERE’S MY MIND?” Rob won over the likes of many in the New York indie scene. His current work has grabbed the attention of thousands around the world and he continues to create a major buzz for himself online on social media and streaming platforms.

Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+1 516-729-6872
doubtful by Rob Eberle

